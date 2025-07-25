All Sections
US helicopter manufacturer seeks production site in Ukraine

Oleksii ArtemchukFriday, 25 July 2025, 18:45
US helicopter manufacturer seeks production site in Ukraine
Helicopters. Photo: Getty Images

The American helicopter manufacturer Bell is planning to invest in production facilities in Ukraine.

Source: Ukrinform

Details: Bell, a US helicopter manufacturer which is part of Textron Inc., is considering investing in production capacities in Ukraine.

Bell produces the military helicopters AH-1Z Viper and UH-1Y Venom, which are used extensively by US forces.

Oleksii Sobolev, Ukraine’s Minister of Economy, Environment and Agriculture, said the government is ready to support the initiative with effective tools for investors. In the long term, the project could mark a new stage in the development of the defence industry partnership between Ukraine and the United States.

Preparations for technical consultations and assessments are currently underway. Sobolev has also met with representatives of the diplomatic corps and outlined the new ministry’s priorities, particularly with regard to attracting investment, supporting exports, and developing labour potential.

USAUkraine
