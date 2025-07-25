All Sections
Ukrainians protest against law restricting anti-corruption agencies for fourth day – photos

VALENTYNA ROMANENKOFriday, 25 July 2025, 21:27
People protesting. Photo: Yurii Panchenko, European Pravda

For the fourth day in a row, protests have been taking place in Ukrainian cities against draft law No. 12414, which restricts the independence of the National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine (NABU) and the Specialised Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office (SAPO).

Source: Ukrainska Pravda; Ukrainian public broadcaster Suspilne; Ukrinform

Details: On Friday, protesters in Kyiv once again gathered in the square near the Ivan Franko National Academic Drama Theater. A large banner was displayed there reading "What is your signature worth, Mr President?!"

People protesting
Photo: Ukrainska Pravda
 
People protesting
Photo: Ukrainska Pravda
 
People protesting
Photo: Ukrainska Pravda
 
People protesting
Photo: Yurii Panchenko, European Pravda

As calculated by Suspilne, around 150 people joined the protest outside the building of the Dnipro Oblast Military Administration in the city of Dnipro.

 
People protesting
 Photo: Suspilne
 
People protesting in Dnipro
Photo: Suspilne

The protest in Lviv began at 19:30 near the Shevchenko monument.

 
People protesting in Lviv
Photo: Svitlana Povaliaieva on Facebook
 
People protesting
Photo: Svitlana Povaliaieva on Facebook

According to a Suspilne correspondent, about 300 people took part in the protest. Participants sang the Ukrainian national anthem at the start of the protest.

In Zaporizhzhia, around 50 people joined the protest against the law limiting the powers of NABU and SAPO, as reported by Ukrinform.

Organisers urged participants to refrain from using offensive language on placards and not to chant anything that could be regarded as a provocation.

 
People protesting
Photo: Ukrainform

In Odesa, around 20 people gathered on the city’s main street.

 
People protesting
Photo: Ukrainform

National Anti-Corruption Bureau of UkraineAnti-corruption Prosecution
