Three people killed and over 20 injured in Russian attacks on Donetsk and Kherson oblasts

Roman PetrenkoSaturday, 26 July 2025, 08:29
Donetsk Oblast on 24 July. Stock photo: Donetsk Oblast Military Administration

Three people have been killed and another 21 injured in Russian attacks on Donetsk and Kherson oblasts.

Source: Donetsk Oblast Military Administration; Kherson Oblast Military Administration

Details: The Russians injured 10 residents of Donetsk Oblast on 25 July.

In particular, five people were injured in Kostiantynivka, two each in Myrnohrad and Rodynske and one in Druzhkivka.

Meanwhile, three people were killed and another 11 injured due to Russian aggression in Kherson Oblast.

The authorities reported that Russian forces struck critical and social infrastructure as well as residential areas of settlements in the oblast, damaging three high-rise buildings and seven houses. The Russians also damaged cars.

