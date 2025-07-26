Russians attack Shostka in Sumy Oblast with missile and guided bombs, injuring three people

Three people were injured in a Russian attack on the Shostka hromada in Sumy Oblast on the night of 25-26 July. [A hromada is an administrative unit designating a village, several villages, or a town, and their adjacent territories – ed.]

Source: Sumy Oblast Military Administration

Details: The authorities reported that two women and one man had been hospitalised with burns and shrapnel wounds (aged 57, 56 and 51).

Sumy Oblast Military Administration stated that the Russians had attacked the Shostka hromada with drones and guided aerial bombs and had launched a missile strike lasting from midnight until morning.

Four houses caught fire and several high-rise buildings and infrastructure facilities had been damaged in the combined strike.

A 24-year-old man, who had suffered injuries during a Russian UAV strike on the town of Putyvl on 21 July, died in hospital.

In total, Russian forces conducted more than 110 attacks on 42 settlements across 16 hromadas in the oblast and dropped 30 guided aerial bombs over the course of 25 July.

A 42-year-old woman has been injured in an FPV drone strike on the Esman hromada.

Background: On the night of 25-26 July, Oleh Hryhorov, Head of Sumy Oblast Military Administration, reported a combined strike on the Shostka hromada.

