Russian missiles flatten hypermarket in Kamianske

Oleksii PavlyshSaturday, 26 July 2025, 13:05
Hypermarket on fire. Photo: Epicentre

Russian missiles struck the Epicentr hypermarket in the city of Kamianske, Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, on the night of 25-26 July.

Source: Epicentr on Facebook

Quote from Epicentr: "A hypermarket with an area of over 11,000 square metres has been utterly destroyed. This is another devastating loss for our company and a further blow to Ukraine’s civilian infrastructure." 

Epicentr reported that none of its workers had been injured.

The company added that it will "certainly" resume operations in Kamianske.

Epicentr also noted that since the onset of the full-scale invasion, seven hypermarkets and shopping centres in Mariupol, Chernihiv, Bucha, Nikopol, Kharkiv and two in Kherson, with a total area of over 125,600 square metres, have been completely destroyed.

Two additional shopping centres ceased operations due to damage and close proximity to combat zones, while the Melitopol centre remains under occupation.

Background: On the night of 25-26 July, Russian forces conducted a large-scale combined attack on the city of Dnipro and Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, killing two people and injuring five as well as causing fires and damage.

