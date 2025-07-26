Large-scale combined attack on Dnipro and Dnipropetrovsk Oblast: two people killed, five injured – photos
Russian forces conducted a large-scale combined attack on the city of Dnipro and Dnipropetrovsk Oblast on the night of 25-26 July, killing two people and injuring five as well as causing fires and damage.
Source: Serhii Lysak, Head of Dnipropetrovsk Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram
Quote from Lysak: "A terrible night. A large-scale combined attack on the oblast.
Early reports indicate that seven missiles and 26 UAVs were downed by our air defenders. This was reported by Air Command. Sadly, there were hits, too."
Details: Lysak stated that a man had been killed and a woman injured in the attack on Dnipro.
Quote from Lysak: "A high-rise building has been affected. Industrial facilities have been damaged. Fires broke out, including in a car park – cars caught fire.
Several fires also broke out in the Dnipro district. A shopping centre was engulfed in flames. Fires occurred at business premises and dry grass caught fire at several locations."
Details: Lysak said that one person was killed in the Dnipro district and another four were injured.
He also added that the Russians launched guided bombs on the Pokrovske hromada in the Synelnykove district, causing a fire. [A hromada is an administrative unit designating a village, several villages, or a town, and their adjacent territories – ed.]
An FPV drone struck the Pokrovska hromada in the Nikopol district. The Russians also attacked the Marhanets hromada.
