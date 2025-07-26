All Sections
Russia targets cemetery in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, man killed

Olga KatsimonSaturday, 26 July 2025, 16:27
Consequences of the attack. Photo: National Police

Russian troops assaulted the Chervonohryhorivka hromada in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast on Saturday 26 July, resulting in a man’s death. [A hromada is an administrative unit designating a village, several villages, or a town, and their adjacent territories – ed.]

Source: National Police of Ukraine on Telegram

Details: At around 11:00, a Russian artillery strike targeted the local cemetery, where a 66-year-old man was present. He perished instantly from his injuries.

In addition, the National Police reported that Nikopol, Marhanets, and the villages of the Chervonohryhorivka, Marhanets, and Pokrovsk hromadas faced attacks over the past day. The Russians deployed kamikaze drones, artillery and unmanned aerial vehicles.

Law enforcement documented damage to a utility company, houses and cars.

