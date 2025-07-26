All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Siversk front defenders: Ukraine's 54th and 81st Brigades crush Russian assault

Olha Kyrylenko, Olga KatsimonSaturday, 26 July 2025, 22:46
Siversk front defenders: Ukraine's 54th and 81st Brigades crush Russian assault
Ukrainian soldier. Photo: 81st Separate Airmobile Slobozhanska Brigade of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

Ukraine’s 54th Separate Mechanised Brigade, alongside the 81st Airmobile Brigade – both currently operating under the 11th Corps – repelled a major Russian assault on the Siversk front of Donetsk Oblast on 25 July, killing 80 Russian personnel.

Source: 11th Army Corps press service in a comment to Ukrainska Pravda

Quote: "On 25 July, between 12:50 and 15:00, the enemy launched 27 assault attacks against the defence forces positions near Verkhnokamianske and Hryhorivka, deploying over 150 occupiers, six tanks, three armoured personnel carriers, six multi-purpose armoured towing vehicles, armoured recovery vehicles, 12 light armoured vehicles, two buggies and 41 motorcycles. The engagement resulted in 80 occupiers killed and 37 wounded. The remainder of the enemy forces continue to sustain losses in ongoing fighting on 26 July."

Advertisement:
 

Why this matters: The Russian army consistently puts pressure on the Siversk front, periodically launching significant assaults with infantry and equipment. 

 

Their offensive intensified following the loss of the neighbouring village of Bilohorivka in May-June 2025. Holding Siversk helps restrain the Russian advance towards Sloviansk from the east.

 

Background: Ukrainska Pravda reported from 26 July, the Operational Tactical Group Luhansk had ceased to exist as part of the corps reform, transitioning to operate under the 11th Army Corps format. Ukrainska Pravda sources in the area suggest the Russian army may have been aware of this planned management shift and attempted to exploit this potential "weak spot", but the effort failed.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!

Russo-Ukrainian war
Advertisement:
Ukraine downs 78 out of 83 Russian attack drones overnight
Trump losing patience with Russia, US secretary of state says
Drones strike Russian Oktyabrskyi railway substation, disrupt train movement – videos
Siversk front defenders: Ukraine's 54th and 81st Brigades crush Russian assault
Ukraine сonfirms destruction of Russian Su-27UB training fighter at Krasnodar airfield – video
UpdatedRussian drone strikes building of Sumy Oblast Military Administration – video
All News
Russo-Ukrainian war
Russians advance in Kharkiv and Donetsk oblasts – DeepState
Ukrainian forces take out Russian colonel in Kharkiv strike
Russian drones injure seven civilians in Kherson Oblast, including a child
RECENT NEWS
12:39
Russians launch drones on Odesa
11:54
IOC outlines conditions for allowing Russians to take part in 2026 Olympics
11:14
Two killed in Stepnohirsk as Russian strike destroys home
10:45
Ukraine downs 78 out of 83 Russian attack drones overnight
09:47
Hungarian PM slams Ukraine EU integration, alleges war spillover
08:59
Russian attacks kill two, injure 16 in Donetsk, Kherson and Dnipropetrovsk oblasts
08:40
Trump losing patience with Russia, US secretary of state says
08:28
Silence is no longer an option: the West must rethink its Ukraine policy
07:30
Russians claim attack by nearly 100 drones on their oblasts and occupied Crimea overnight
07:14
Russia loses 920 soldiers over past day
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: