Siversk front defenders: Ukraine's 54th and 81st Brigades crush Russian assault

Ukraine’s 54th Separate Mechanised Brigade, alongside the 81st Airmobile Brigade – both currently operating under the 11th Corps – repelled a major Russian assault on the Siversk front of Donetsk Oblast on 25 July, killing 80 Russian personnel.

Source: 11th Army Corps press service in a comment to Ukrainska Pravda

Quote: "On 25 July, between 12:50 and 15:00, the enemy launched 27 assault attacks against the defence forces positions near Verkhnokamianske and Hryhorivka, deploying over 150 occupiers, six tanks, three armoured personnel carriers, six multi-purpose armoured towing vehicles, armoured recovery vehicles, 12 light armoured vehicles, two buggies and 41 motorcycles. The engagement resulted in 80 occupiers killed and 37 wounded. The remainder of the enemy forces continue to sustain losses in ongoing fighting on 26 July."

Why this matters: The Russian army consistently puts pressure on the Siversk front, periodically launching significant assaults with infantry and equipment.

Their offensive intensified following the loss of the neighbouring village of Bilohorivka in May-June 2025. Holding Siversk helps restrain the Russian advance towards Sloviansk from the east.

Background: Ukrainska Pravda reported from 26 July, the Operational Tactical Group Luhansk had ceased to exist as part of the corps reform, transitioning to operate under the 11th Army Corps format. Ukrainska Pravda sources in the area suggest the Russian army may have been aware of this planned management shift and attempted to exploit this potential "weak spot", but the effort failed.

