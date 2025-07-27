Russian attacks kill two, injure 16 in Donetsk, Kherson and Dnipropetrovsk oblasts
At least 16 civilians were wounded and two more were killed in Donetsk, Kherson and Dnipropetrovsk oblasts on 26 July.
Source: Donetsk Oblast Military Administration; Kherson Oblast Military Administration; Dnipropetrovsk Oblast Military Administration
Details: On 26 July, the Russians killed two residents of Donetsk Oblast in Kostiantynivka and Myrnohrad.
Two were wounded in Krymky, with another injured in Svitle.
In Kherson Oblast, Russian forces injured nine people, including one child.
One of them was wounded on Sunday morning. A 55-year-old man sustained a blast injury and a shrapnel wound to his forearm as a result of explosives being dropped from a UAV.
In Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, the Russians targeted two districts.
In particular, the Nikopol district was struck with heavy artillery and Grad multiple-launch rocket systems, alongside FPV drones and ammunition drops from unmanned aerial vehicles.
Four people were injured – men aged 47 and 60, as well as women aged 40 and 58.
