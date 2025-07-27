Russian attacks kill two, injure 16 in Donetsk, Kherson and Dnipropetrovsk oblasts

Consequences of the Russian attack on Dnipropetrovsk Oblast. Photo: Dnipropetrovsk Oblast Military Administration

At least 16 civilians were wounded and two more were killed in Donetsk, Kherson and Dnipropetrovsk oblasts on 26 July.

Source: Donetsk Oblast Military Administration; Kherson Oblast Military Administration; Dnipropetrovsk Oblast Military Administration

Details: On 26 July, the Russians killed two residents of Donetsk Oblast in Kostiantynivka and Myrnohrad.

Advertisement:

Two were wounded in Krymky, with another injured in Svitle.

In Kherson Oblast, Russian forces injured nine people, including one child.

One of them was wounded on Sunday morning. A 55-year-old man sustained a blast injury and a shrapnel wound to his forearm as a result of explosives being dropped from a UAV.

In Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, the Russians targeted two districts.

In particular, the Nikopol district was struck with heavy artillery and Grad multiple-launch rocket systems, alongside FPV drones and ammunition drops from unmanned aerial vehicles.

Four people were injured – men aged 47 and 60, as well as women aged 40 and 58.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!