Zelenskyy slaps sanctions on 95 Russian military-linked entities

Ukraine has imposed sanctions on nearly a hundred Russian companies and legal entities collaborating with the country’s military industry.

Source: Zelenskyy’s decrees

Details: The sanctions target 45 Russian citizens and 50 companies.

Advertisement:

Ukraine’s enforcement of sanctions includes a complete freeze of assets – meaning a temporary ban on disposing of property, directly or indirectly.

These measures encompass halting trade operations, a full stop to the transit of resources, flights and transportation through Ukraine, and revoking of state awards, among other things.

Later, the president explained that this is part of a process to synchronise European sanctions in Ukraine and sanctions against the Russian Federation's military production.

Quote from Zelenskyy: "As of now, all 18 sanctions packages are fully aligned and in effect in Ukraine. Restrictions from the 18th sanctions package have now been applied, in particular, to structures affiliated with Russia’s shadow tanker fleet, as well as to 53 individuals and legal entities – Russian, Chinese, Iranian, and from other countries.

The second sanctions decision today is our sanctions targeting Russian military production. Restrictions have been imposed on more than 90 companies involved in extracting rare-earth and critical metals essential for the production of electronics, guidance systems, engines, and drones. We are working to ensure that our sanctions are synchronised across partner jurisdictions."

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!