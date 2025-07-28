Russian forces advance near four settlements in Donetsk Oblast – DeepState

DeepState, a Ukrainian group of military analysts, reported on the night of 27-28 July that Russian forces had advanced on several fronts in Donetsk Oblast.

Source: DeepState

Quote: "The enemy advanced in Zelenyi Hai, near Piddubne, Andriivka-Klevtsove and Popovyi Yar."

Background:

On the night of 26-27 July, DeepState reported that Russian forces had advanced in Kharkiv and Donetsk oblasts.

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine said that a total of 118 combat clashes had been recorded on the battlefield as of 22:00 on 27 July.

