Olha HlushchenkoSunday, 27 July 2025, 04:40
Russians advance in Kharkiv and Donetsk oblasts – DeepState
The territories in green are controlled by Ukraine; those in red are occupied by Russia. Map: DeepState

DeepState analysts have reported that Russian forces had advanced in Kharkiv and Donetsk oblasts.

Source: DeepState, a Ukrainian group of military analysts

Details: On the night of 26-27 July, DeepState reported that Russian forces had advanced near the village of Vovchanski Khutory in Kharkiv Oblast and near the villages of Yablunivka and Horikhove in Donetsk Oblast.

Background: In its evening update on 26 July, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported 122 combat clashes on the front, 55 of which took place on the Pokrovsk front.

