All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Russian border guard vessel entered Estonian waters and stayed for 35 minutes

Iryna Kutielieva, Anastasia ProtzMonday, 28 July 2025, 17:39
Russian border guard vessel entered Estonian waters and stayed for 35 minutes
Stock photo: Getty Images

The Estonian Defence Forces’ General Staff has reported that a Russian border guard ship entered Estonia’s territorial waters without permission and remained there for 35 minutes.

Source: European Pravda, citing ERR

Details: The incident occurred on 26 July east of the island of Vaindloo. Estonia’s navy monitored the situation, identified the vessel, and confirmed the border violation.

Advertisement:

Under Estonia’s State Borders Act, foreign military vessels may only pass through territorial waters under the right of innocent passage, and must notify the Estonian Ministry of Foreign Affairs 48 hours in advance. The Russian vessel did not do so.

On 28 July, Estonia summoned Russia’s chargé d'affaires over the incident.

The Russian diplomat was issued with a formal protest and handed an official note regarding the breach of Estonia’s maritime border.

Foreign Minister Margus Tsahkna said Russia’s violation of Estonia’s maritime border was a serious and unacceptable incident, noting that this message had also been conveyed to the Russian Federation’s chargé d'affaires.

Background:

  • In May, the Estonian Navy attempted to intercept the Jaguar – a tanker reported to be part of Russia’s shadow fleet – as it sailed through international waters in the Gulf of Finland en route to the port of Primorsk.
  • According to the information available, the tanker’s crew refused to comply with orders from Estonian border officials, but the vessel eventually left Estonian waters.
  • In response to Estonia’s actions, Russia deployed a fighter jet which the Estonian Defence Forces said violated the country’s airspace.
  • At the time, Estonian Foreign Minister Margus Tsahkna said the incident demonstrated Russia’s readiness to defend its shadow fleet.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!

RussiaEstonia
Advertisement:
Zelenskyy signs law increasing staff numbers at Ukraine's Security Service
Turkish president hopes to host Ukraine-Russia peace talks to end war
Trump: New deadline for Putin is 10–12 days
Belarusian security officers who fled Lukashenko's regime believe he and KGB were involved in murder of Ukrainian journalist Sheremet
Pro-Ukrainian hackers' operation: Russia's Aeroflot cancels nearly 50 flights due to IT system failure
Ukraine receives first Azerbaijani gas imports via new route
All News
Russia
Russians in Ural and Siberia left without mobile internet
Pro-Ukrainian hackers' operation: Russia's Aeroflot cancels nearly 50 flights due to IT system failure
Russia loses 1,000 soldiers over past day
RECENT NEWS
20:13
Zelenskyy signs law increasing staff numbers at Ukraine's Security Service
19:37
US Senator Graham: Putin was wrong about Trump
19:12
Russia attacks Sumy Oblast, injuring two people and destroying residential and commercial buildings
18:51
Russian drone attack on Kharkiv Oblast leaves one man dead and another injured
18:13
Turkish president hopes to host Ukraine-Russia peace talks to end war
17:51
Today saw 90 frontline clashes, with Pokrovsk front most intense – Ukraine's General Staff
17:46
Ukraine has brought back 5,857 POWs in 66 swaps, implementation of Istanbul-2 agreements continues
17:39
Russian border guard vessel entered Estonian waters and stayed for 35 minutes
17:00
IRIS-T manufacturer tests ground robot in Ukraine
16:36
Trump: New deadline for Putin is 10–12 days
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: