Russia attacks Sumy Oblast, injuring two people and destroying residential and commercial buildings

Anastasia ProtzMonday, 28 July 2025, 19:12
Russia attacks Sumy Oblast, injuring two people and destroying residential and commercial buildings
The aftermath of the Russian attack. Photo: Sumy Oblast Military Administration

Two men aged 45 and 66 were injured on 28 July in the latest Russian attack on Sumy Oblast.

Source: Oleh Hryhorov, Head of Sumy Oblast Military Administration 

Details: At around 06:00 in the Krasnopillia hromada, a Russian drone is reported to have attacked the 45-year-old man as he was taking his cow out to pasture. He suffered serious injuries and was hospitalised in a critical condition. 

The 66-year-old man was injured later during an attack by multiple-launch rocket systems in the Seredyna-Buda hromada. He was in his apartment at the time of the attack. He was taken to hospital with multiple burns.

Damage to a multi-storey residential building and commercial premises was also recorded in the hromada. In addition, a residential building burned down as a result of a direct hit by a guided aerial bomb.

All those injured are receiving the medical treatment they need.

Hryhorov also urged people living in border areas not to ignore air-raid warnings and to evacuate.

Sumy OblastRusso-Ukrainian war
