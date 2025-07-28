Russia attacks Sumy Oblast, injuring two people and destroying residential and commercial buildings
Two men aged 45 and 66 were injured on 28 July in the latest Russian attack on Sumy Oblast.
Source: Oleh Hryhorov, Head of Sumy Oblast Military Administration
Details: At around 06:00 in the Krasnopillia hromada, a Russian drone is reported to have attacked the 45-year-old man as he was taking his cow out to pasture. He suffered serious injuries and was hospitalised in a critical condition.
The 66-year-old man was injured later during an attack by multiple-launch rocket systems in the Seredyna-Buda hromada. He was in his apartment at the time of the attack. He was taken to hospital with multiple burns.
Damage to a multi-storey residential building and commercial premises was also recorded in the hromada. In addition, a residential building burned down as a result of a direct hit by a guided aerial bomb.
All those injured are receiving the medical treatment they need.
Hryhorov also urged people living in border areas not to ignore air-raid warnings and to evacuate.
