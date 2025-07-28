Zelenskyy signs law increasing staff numbers at Ukraine's Security Service

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy signed a law on 28 July that will increase the number of employees of the Security Service of Ukraine (SSU).

Source: Law No. 13353

Details: Under the law, the total number of SSU staff will increase from 27,000 to 37,000 in peacetime, and from 31,000 to 41,000 during special times.

The operational combat unit Special Group Alpha will take over the functions of the counter-terrorism and criminal justice protection department. It will have 10,000 employees.

In addition, a clause has been added stating that during anti-terrorist operations and measures to ensure national security and defence, in the course of repelling and deterring armed aggression against Ukraine, and when performing tasks related to the defence of the state, members of the SSU will have the right to use and apply weapons and military equipment in the same way as and in the cases established for formations, military units and subunits of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Background: On 16 July, 311 MPs voted to pass the law at second reading in parliament.

