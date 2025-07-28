All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Zelenskyy signs law increasing staff numbers at Ukraine's Security Service

Tetyana OliynykMonday, 28 July 2025, 20:13
Zelenskyy signs law increasing staff numbers at Ukraine's Security Service
Volodymyr Zelenskyy. Photo: Office of the President

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy signed a law on 28 July that will increase the number of employees of the Security Service of Ukraine (SSU).

Source: Law No. 13353

Details: Under the law, the total number of SSU staff will increase from 27,000 to 37,000 in peacetime, and from 31,000 to 41,000 during special times.

Advertisement:

The operational combat unit Special Group Alpha will take over the functions of the counter-terrorism and criminal justice protection department. It will have 10,000 employees.

In addition, a clause has been added stating that during anti-terrorist operations and measures to ensure national security and defence, in the course of repelling and deterring armed aggression against Ukraine, and when performing tasks related to the defence of the state, members of the SSU will have the right to use and apply weapons and military equipment in the same way as and in the cases established for formations, military units and subunits of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Background: On 16 July, 311 MPs voted to pass the law at second reading in parliament.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!

ZelenskyyState Security Service of Ukraine
Advertisement:
Zelenskyy signs law increasing staff numbers at Ukraine's Security Service
Turkish president hopes to host Ukraine-Russia peace talks to end war
Trump: New deadline for Putin is 10–12 days
Belarusian security officers who fled Lukashenko's regime believe he and KGB were involved in murder of Ukrainian journalist Sheremet
Pro-Ukrainian hackers' operation: Russia's Aeroflot cancels nearly 50 flights due to IT system failure
Ukraine receives first Azerbaijani gas imports via new route
All News
Zelenskyy
Zelenskyy to Macron: It is important that Ukraine and Moldova move towards EU in sync
Zelenskyy after talking to von der Leyen: anti-corruption independence bill must be passed next week
Zelenskyy signs laws on asset recovery agency reform and on factoring
RECENT NEWS
21:44
"Guys were burning, screaming, some were ripped in half": Azov fighters remember the Olenivka attack – and life afterwards
20:13
Zelenskyy signs law increasing staff numbers at Ukraine's Security Service
19:37
US Senator Graham: Putin was wrong about Trump
19:12
Russia attacks Sumy Oblast, injuring two people and destroying residential and commercial buildings
18:51
Russian drone attack on Kharkiv Oblast leaves one man dead and another injured
18:13
Turkish president hopes to host Ukraine-Russia peace talks to end war
17:51
Today saw 90 frontline clashes, with Pokrovsk front most intense – Ukraine's General Staff
17:46
Ukraine has brought back 5,857 POWs in 66 swaps, implementation of Istanbul-2 agreements continues
17:39
Russian border guard vessel entered Estonian waters and stayed for 35 minutes
17:00
IRIS-T manufacturer tests ground robot in Ukraine
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: