Russia loses 1,050 soldiers over past day
Tuesday, 29 July 2025, 06:48
Russia has lost 1,050 soldiers killed and wounded over the past day alone, bringing its total number of personnel losses to 1,051,300.
Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook
Details: The total combat losses of the Russian forces between 24 February 2022 and 29 July 2025 are estimated to be as follows [figures in parentheses represent the latest losses – ed.]:
- approximately 1,051,300 (+1,050) military personnel;
- 11,065 (+4) tanks;
- 23,064 (+0) armoured combat vehicles;
- 30,865 (+39) artillery systems;
- 1,451 (+1) multiple-launch rocket systems;
- 1,202 (+1) air defence systems;
- 421 (+0) fixed-wing aircraft;
- 340 (+0) helicopters;
- 48,585 (+192) operational-tactical UAVs;
- 3,548 (+2) cruise missiles;
- 28 (+0) ships/boats;
- 1 (+0) submarine;
- 56,687 (+91) vehicles and fuel tankers;
- 3,935 (+0) special vehicles and other equipment.
The information is being confirmed.
