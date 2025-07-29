All Sections
Total of 172 combat clashes on battlefield, 57 of them on Pokrovsk front – Ukraine's General Staff

Alona MazurenkoTuesday, 29 July 2025, 08:47
Stock photo: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

There have been 172 combat engagements on the front line over the past day. In particular, the Russians have carried out 90 airstrikes and dropped 149 guided aerial bombs.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook, information as of 08:00 on 29 July

Details: On the North Slobozhanshchyna front and in Russia's Kursk Oblast, 10 combat clashes occurred over the past day. The Russians launched 14 airstrikes and dropped 28 guided aerial bombs.

On the South Slobozhanshchyna front, Russian forces attacked Ukrainian positions seven times near the settlements of Vovchansk, Zelene and Krasne Pershe.

On the Kupiansk front, Ukrainian defenders repelled six Russian assaults near the settlements of Stepova Novoselivka, Kindrashivka and Lozova.

On the Lyman front, Russian troops carried out 32 attacks, attempting to breach Ukrainian defences near the settlements of Novoiehorivka, Karpivka, Zelena Dolyna and Yampolivka and towards Dronivka and Serebrianka.

On the Siversk front, Ukrainian soldiers repelled four Russian attacks near the village of Hryhorivka and towards Vyiimka.

On the Kramatorsk front, the Russians attempted one assault towards the village of Predtechyne.

On the Toretsk front, Russian forces launched 10 attacks near the settlements of Diliivka, Toretsk, Oleksandro-Kalynove and Rusyn Yar.

On the Pokrovsk front, Ukrainian defenders repelled 57 assaults near the settlements of Popiv Yar, Maiak, Novoekonomichne, Razine, Lysivka, Chunyshyne, Zvirove, Kotlyne, Udachne, Novomykolaivka, Horikhove, Zelenyi Kut and Dachne.

On the Novopavlivka front, the Russians conducted 17 attacks throughout the day near the settlements of Zelenyi Hai, Zelene Pole, Piddubne, Oleksandrohrad, Shevchenko, Voskresenka and Temyrivka.

On the Orikhiv front, Russian forces attempted one assault near the village of Kamianske.

On the Prydniprovske front, Ukrainian troops repelled five Russian attacks.

Over the past day, Ukrainian aircraft and Rocket Forces and Artillery struck five clusters of Russian manpower, weapons and equipment, as well as two command posts, an ammunition storage point and two Russian artillery systems.

General StaffRusso-Ukrainian war
