Ukraine's intelligence showcases first use of FPV drones from boats in open sea – video

Yevheniia HubinaTuesday, 29 July 2025, 11:18
Photo: screenshot from video by Defence Intelligence of Ukraine

Defence Intelligence of Ukraine has released archival footage of special forces mobilising FPV drones from boats in the open sea for the first time. The operation took place in autumn 2024.

Source: Defence Intelligence of Ukraine (DIU)

Quote: "During a raid near the coast of Crimea on 11 September 2024, fighters from the Raven Group unit, part of the Defence Intelligence’s Timur Special Unit, used FPV drones from boats in open waters for the first time."

Details: The published video features exclusive footage of combat operations by reconnaissance personnel.

DIU added that this element of the operation enabled Ukrainian troops to suppress Russian firing positions on the Petro Hodovanets gas extraction platform in the Black Sea. The Russians suffered losses of personnel and equipment.

Background: In May 2025, DIU revealed unmanned surface vessels equipped with kamikaze drones designed for operations in the Black Sea. Footage of these platforms was featured in the documentary Naval Battle: Drone Era by Artem Shevchenko.

