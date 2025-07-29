Polish logistics companies complain about lack of Ukrainian grain

Polish transport companies, ports and transshipment terminals are suffering losses due to the absence of grain from Ukraine.

Source: Polish outlet Rynek Infrastruktury, as reported by Ukrinform

Details: CSL company noted that for many months there has been a shortage of imported goods at the Polish borders, particularly the transshipment of Ukrainian grain. This has resulted in significant costs and the threat of layoffs.

Advertisement:

"We understand that the inflow of Ukrainian raw materials, agricultural products and grain into the Polish market is harmful and should never happen," said Laura Hołowacz, CEO of CSL Group. "However, we must distinguish between two things: allowing transit, which generates revenue for Polish ports and transshipment terminals, and allowing goods to enter the market."

"We believe that blocking the transshipment of products from Ukraine in Poland is painful for our economy," she added.

"Imports, especially Ukrainian grain, have been suspended for over a year. Polish terminals are likely all empty and are facing very high operational costs," Hołowacz explained.

Quote: "Some countries, such as Romania, Germany and Türkiye, have large amounts of Ukrainian grain in their ports. These countries are able to handle the raw material transport while preventing its distribution on their domestic markets. Unfortunately, this situation is neglected in Poland. As a result, transport companies, ports and transshipment terminals are suffering losses."

Background:

In 2024, Poland restricted the entry and exit of Ukrainian lorries.

Deputy Prime Minister of Poland Władysław Kosiniak-Kamysz said that Poland has not ruled out reinstating the national ban on Ukrainian agricultural imports if it is necessary.

Earlier, it was reported that Poland opposed extending the road freight transport agreement between Ukraine and the EU.

The European Parliament voted to extend this agreement until the end of 2025. However, Polish MEPs voted against it.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!