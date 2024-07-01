Poland restricts Ukrainian lorry traffic at the border

Polish border authorities have restricted the entry and exit of Ukrainian lorries starting from 1 July.

Source: State Customs Service of Ukraine

Quote: "From 00:00 on 1 July 2024, the Polish side has suspended the entry and exit of Ukrainian freight vehicles without permits for international freight transport (permit or ECMT book) at border crossing points," the State Customs Service of Ukraine reported on Telegram.

The report indicates that border crossing points at other sections of the border are operating normally.

An ECMT (European Conference of Ministers of Transport) permit is a multilateral permit for the international transport of goods by vehicles belonging to hauliers operating in an ECMT member country, based on a quota system.

Background:

In March, the State Customs Service of Ukraine signed a contract with Unibep S.A. (Poland) for the reconstruction of the Shehyni international road checkpoint on the Ukrainian-Polish border, following the results of a tender. The contract is worth €23.50 million.

