All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Poland restricts Ukrainian lorry traffic at the border

Monday, 1 July 2024, 10:05
Poland restricts Ukrainian lorry traffic at the border
Stock photo: Getty Images

Polish border authorities have restricted the entry and exit of Ukrainian lorries starting from 1 July.

Source: State Customs Service of Ukraine

Quote: "From 00:00 on 1 July 2024, the Polish side has suspended the entry and exit of Ukrainian freight vehicles without permits for international freight transport (permit or ECMT book) at border crossing points," the State Customs Service of Ukraine reported on Telegram. 

Advertisement:

The report indicates that border crossing points at other sections of the border are operating normally.

An ECMT (European Conference of Ministers of Transport) permit is a multilateral permit for the international transport of goods by vehicles belonging to hauliers operating in an ECMT member country, based on a quota system.

Background: 

Advertisement:
  • In March, the State Customs Service of Ukraine signed a contract with Unibep S.A. (Poland) for the reconstruction of the Shehyni international road checkpoint on the Ukrainian-Polish border, following the results of a tender. The contract is worth €23.50 million.

Support UP or become our patron!

Advertisement:

Russia seeks to shift blame for attack on Okhmatdyt children's hospital – ISW

Biden reacts to Russian missile strike on Ukraine: strengthening air defence and meeting with Zelenskyy

White House condemns Russian attacks on Okhmatdyt children's hospital and vows strong signals to Putin this week

Orbán sends EU cynical letter about "peace for Ukraine" after meeting Putin

updatedLarge-scale Russian attack on Ukraine: 37 people killed, 170 injured

Kyiv declares Tuesday, 9 July a day of mourning

All News
RECENT NEWS
07:51
Russian missile strike on Kyiv: number of casualties rises to 117, body of child retrieved from rubble – photos
07:28
Russia loses 1,120 soldiers and 49 artillery systems over past 24 hours
07:13
Ukrainian Defence Ministry deepens cooperation in space intelligence with leading company ICEYE
06:25
Oil depot on fire in Russia's Volgograd Oblast because of UAV attack – video
05:21
UN Secretary-General condemns Russia's large-scale missile attack on Ukrainian cities
04:21
Russia seeks to shift blame for attack on Okhmatdyt children's hospital – ISW
03:29
Explosions rock Russia's Rostov Oblast; power substation on fire – video
02:20
Biden reacts to Russian missile strike on Ukraine: strengthening air defence and meeting with Zelenskyy
01:43
Russian authorities recommend residents of Belgorod take children out of region because of attacks – photos
00:59
White House condemns Russian attacks on Okhmatdyt children's hospital and vows strong signals to Putin this week
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: