European Commission calls on Ukraine to select Ukrainian Economic Security Bureau head swiftly and in line with law

Ivanna Kostina, Tetyana VysotskaTuesday, 29 July 2025, 15:41
European Commission calls on Ukraine to select Ukrainian Economic Security Bureau head swiftly and in line with law
Stock photo: Getty Images

The European Commission has demanded that Kyiv urgently appoint a head of the Economic Security Bureau of Ukraine (ESBU) in line with the law and the existing selection and appointment procedures.

Source: a European Commission spokesperson to European Pravda

Details: The European Commission emphasised that the ESBU reform is part of Ukraine’s broader commitments within the EU accession process.

"Kyiv should appoint the director of the Economic Security Bureau of Ukraine swiftly and in line with the ESBU reform law and applicable selection and appointment procedures," the spokesperson said.

"This is essential to advance the ESBU reform and ensure its independent and effective functioning," he added.

The spokesperson reiterated that the European Commission’s 2024 enlargement report underlined the need for the swift implementation of the ESBU law, particularly through a transparent merit-based selection process.

The ESBU plays an important role in Ukraine’s fight against financial crimes. The EU has previously stressed the importance of appointing the ESBU head based on integrity.

Read more: Silence is no longer an option: the West must rethink its Ukraine policy

Background: 

  • Stefan Schleuning, Head of Cooperation at the EU Delegation to Ukraine, had emphasised that the appointment of the winner of the competition for the position of head of the Economic Security Bureau is a key indicator for the EU of Ukraine’s progress on reforms.
  • This has become one of the few public statements by foreign diplomats regarding the ESBU situation after the government cancelled the results of the competition.
  • Amid concerns over the independence of the National Anti-Corruption Bureau (NABU) and the Specialised Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office (SAPO), several EU sources told European Pravda that the EU has also started raising questions about other reform-related actions, including appointing the ESBU head based on the results of a competition.
  • In July, despite expected positive decisions from the EU, Kyiv launched a pushback against reforms. European Pravda covered this in its article How Zelenskyy undermined Ukraine's path to EU membership and what happens next.

European CommissionEconomic Security Bureau
Trump gives Russia 10 days to end Ukraine war or face tariffs
Zelenskyy meets with Ukrainian parliament reps, calls for vote to restore independence of anti-corruption agencies
Russian billionaire loses UK court case, sanctions remain in place – Reuters
EU Commission reveals what anti-corruption demands President von der Leyen set out in talks with Zelenskyy
Kremlin reacts to Trump's shortened deadline for peace deal response
Ukrainian law enforcement prevent assassination of commander of Da Vinci Wolves battalion plotted by Russians – photos, video
Zelenskyy denies speaking with von der Leyen after signing controversial law
European Commission backs Ukraine's anti-corruption pivot, urges action on their concerns
EU enlargement commissioner slams Ukraine's law eroding autonomy of anti-corruption watchdogs
