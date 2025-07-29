The European Commission has demanded that Kyiv urgently appoint a head of the Economic Security Bureau of Ukraine (ESBU) in line with the law and the existing selection and appointment procedures.

Source: a European Commission spokesperson to European Pravda

Details: The European Commission emphasised that the ESBU reform is part of Ukraine’s broader commitments within the EU accession process.

"Kyiv should appoint the director of the Economic Security Bureau of Ukraine swiftly and in line with the ESBU reform law and applicable selection and appointment procedures," the spokesperson said.

"This is essential to advance the ESBU reform and ensure its independent and effective functioning," he added.

The spokesperson reiterated that the European Commission’s 2024 enlargement report underlined the need for the swift implementation of the ESBU law, particularly through a transparent merit-based selection process.

The ESBU plays an important role in Ukraine’s fight against financial crimes. The EU has previously stressed the importance of appointing the ESBU head based on integrity.

Background:

Stefan Schleuning, Head of Cooperation at the EU Delegation to Ukraine, had emphasised that the appointment of the winner of the competition for the position of head of the Economic Security Bureau is a key indicator for the EU of Ukraine’s progress on reforms.

This has become one of the few public statements by foreign diplomats regarding the ESBU situation after the government cancelled the results of the competition.

Amid concerns over the independence of the National Anti-Corruption Bureau (NABU) and the Specialised Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office (SAPO), several EU sources told European Pravda that the EU has also started raising questions about other reform-related actions, including appointing the ESBU head based on the results of a competition.

about other reform-related actions, including appointing the ESBU head based on the results of a competition. In July, despite expected positive decisions from the EU, Kyiv launched a pushback against reforms. European Pravda covered this in its article How Zelenskyy undermined Ukraine's path to EU membership and what happens next.

