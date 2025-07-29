Two wounded as Russia hits Nikopol with drones and artillery – photos

The aftermath of the Russian attack. Photo: Serhii Lysak

Russian forces attacked the Nikopol district of Dnipropetrovsk Oblast with artillery and FPV drones on 29 July, injuring two people.

Source: Serhii Lysak, Head of Dnipropetrovsk Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram

Quote: "During the day, the enemy attacked the Nikopol district. They struck Nikopol itself, as well as the Pokrovsk, Marhanets and Myriv hromadas. Artillery and FPV drones were used. [A hromada is an administrative unit designating a village, several villages, or a town along with their adjacent territories – ed.]

Two people were injured – a 50-year-old woman and a 57-year-old man. They will be treated on an outpatient basis."

Details: Damage was also reported to a five-storey building, four houses, three outbuildings and a car.

The Russian Federation also struck the Synelnykove district, where fires broke out.

