All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Two wounded as Russia hits Nikopol with drones and artillery – photos

Tetyana OliynykTuesday, 29 July 2025, 18:49
Two wounded as Russia hits Nikopol with drones and artillery – photos
The aftermath of the Russian attack. Photo: Serhii Lysak

Russian forces attacked the Nikopol district of Dnipropetrovsk Oblast with artillery and FPV drones on 29 July, injuring two people.

Source: Serhii Lysak, Head of Dnipropetrovsk Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram

Quote: "During the day, the enemy attacked the Nikopol district. They struck Nikopol itself, as well as the Pokrovsk, Marhanets and Myriv hromadas. Artillery and FPV drones were used.  [A hromada is an administrative unit designating a village, several villages, or a town along with their adjacent territories – ed.]

Advertisement:

Two people were injured – a 50-year-old woman and a 57-year-old man. They will be treated on an outpatient basis."

 
The aftermath of the Russian attack. 
Photo: Serhii Lysak

Details: Damage was also reported to a five-storey building, four houses, three outbuildings and a car.

The Russian Federation also struck the Synelnykove district, where fires broke out.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!

Dnipropetrovsk Oblastattack
Advertisement:
Zelenskyy meets with Ukrainian parliament reps, calls for vote to restore independence of anti-corruption agencies
Russian billionaire loses UK court case, sanctions remain in place – Reuters
EU Commission reveals what anti-corruption demands President von der Leyen set out in talks with Zelenskyy
Kremlin reacts to Trump's shortened deadline for peace deal response
Ukrainian law enforcement prevent assassination of commander of Da Vinci Wolves battalion plotted by Russians – photos, video
updatedRussians attack prison facility in Zaporizhzhia: 17 killed, 42 injured – photos, video
All News
Dnipropetrovsk Oblast
Russians hit Kamianske in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast with missile, killing three people, including 23-year-old pregnant woman – photos
Russians attack Dnipropetrovsk Oblast: fires break out, two people injured
Russia launches over 15 attacks on district in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast in one day, injuring civilian
RECENT NEWS
21:55
Five dead, four wounded as Russia targets aid queue in Kharkiv Oblast
21:04
Trump gives Russia 10 days to end Ukraine war or face tariffs
20:17
Zelenskyy meets with Ukrainian parliament reps, calls for vote to restore independence of anti-corruption agencies
19:37
Ukrainian flag raised as Defence Intelligence forces crushes Russians on occupied Tendra Spit – video
19:12
Zelenskyy and Canadian PM discuss law on reinforcing Ukraine's anti-corruption institutions
19:11
Ukraine debunks Kremlin's claims of "Alpine plot" to replace Zelenskyy
18:53
Pregnant woman, 23, killed in Russian missile strike on maternity hospital in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast
18:49
Two wounded as Russia hits Nikopol with drones and artillery – photos
18:15
Lithuania moves air defence unit closer to Belarusian border
17:50
Russians strike town in Donetsk Oblast with bombs, injuring three – photos
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: