Ukrainian military warns of encirclement risk near Pokrovsk and Myrnohrad

The Russian salient along the Pokrovsk-Kostiantynivka road is rapidly extending northwards towards Dobropillia, posing a threat of encirclement of Ukrainian forces near Pokrovsk and Myrnohrad. The military are calling for the high command to pay attention to this.

Source: a company commander operating on the Pokrovsk front speaking to Ukrainska Pravda; other sources familiar with the situation on this front

Details: The Russian salient along the Pokrovsk-Kostiantynivka road has stretched into a "pocket" over 10 kilometres deep over the past three months, now forming the eastern "claw" of a potential encirclement of two key cities – Pokrovsk and Myrnohrad. Fighting has been ongoing for several days near the mine by Rodynske and the first Russian group has entered the urban area of the city. Russian forces are also entering the eastern part of Chervonyi Lyman near Rodynske and are attacking the mine between Novoekonomichne and Myrnohrad.

Advertisement:

Meanwhile, the Russians are trying to reach Nove Shakhove, located seven kilometres from Dobropillia.

By doing so, the Russians aim to cut off the main supply road for Ukrainian forces on the Pokrovsk front, which runs from Dobropillia through Bilytske and Rodynske to Pokrovsk. According to DeepState, a Ukrainian group of military analysts, Russian troops are now about seven kilometres away from this road. However, military sources speaking to Ukrainska Pravda said that as of 29 July, Russian forces had been spotted just 1.25 km from the road.

Dobropillia, Bilytske, Rodynske, Myrnohrad and Pokrovsk Photo: Ukrainska Pravda

Ukrainska Pravda is aware of at least three brigades that may find themselves in a precarious position. They are holding fields and wooded areas on the southern approaches to Pokrovsk and on the southern and eastern flanks of Myrnohrad and in Myrnohrad itself.

Quote from the company commander: "The first group of the enemy is already in Rodynske and they are also active on the approaches to Bilytske. If they capture these settlements, logistics will be cut off at Myrnohrad, creating an encirclement. We risk losing the people who have held back the enemy on this axis for almost a year. We fear it may end like in Avdiivka or Vuhledar, where we held [positions] to the last and ended up losing both the cities and the soldiers. That’s a bad scenario. Maybe public attention will help, at least partially.

We are not calling for the withdrawal of units from the defence lines. But we are calling for a shortening of the line along the edges of the cities, to withdraw from the wooded areas in order to consolidate the defence and concentrate more forces to hold back the enemy. That would also mean a shorter logistics chain and the ability to manoeuvre in case the road is cut."

Details: Fighting is still ongoing in Pokrovsk itself, where the Russians penetrated about a week ago. They are still being pushed out of the city.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!