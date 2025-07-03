All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Russian drones attack two elderly people in Kherson

Iryna BalachukThursday, 3 July 2025, 07:27
Russian drones attack two elderly people in Kherson
Ambulance. Stock photo: Getty Images

Two people were injured in Russian drone attacks on Kherson on the morning of 3 July.

Source: Kherson City Military Administration 

Quote: "Russian occupiers dropped an explosive device from a drone on a 74-year-old man in the Dniprovskyi district of Kherson at around 06:00. The man suffered concussion, blast and closed head injuries and shrapnel wounds."

Advertisement:

Details: The man was hospitalised in a moderate condition.

Updated: Later, Kherson City Military Administration reported that a woman had also been injured in the Russian drone attack.

Quote: "Police officers have taken a 75-year-old woman to hospital. At around 07:00, she was attacked by an enemy drone in the Dniprovskyi district. The woman suffered blast injuries and shrapnel wounds. Her condition is fair."

Background: Four people were injured in a Russian drone attack on the village of Antonivka and the city of Kherson on the morning of 2 July.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!

Khersondrones
Advertisement:
Zelenskyy: Ukraine to sign new defence and recovery agreements with partners
Economist: Chief of Zelenskyy's office may be driving impending government shake-up
Ukraine sanctions 60 Russian crypto firms for helping evade restrictions
Four killed in Russian guided bomb and drone strikes on Kostiantynivka – photo
Ukrainian children's ensemble was on bus that crashed in Hungary, four seriously injured
Russian drone strike on Kremenchuk enlistment office: woman injured, 14 buildings damaged – photo
All News
Kherson
Russians attack Kherson in early morning, injuring man
Russians hit hospital in Kherson, injuring eight people – photos
Russian drone hits Kherson: man injured, car burnt out – video
RECENT NEWS
20:00
Zelenskyy: Ukraine to sign new defence and recovery agreements with partners
19:51
Civilian killed and dozens of houses damaged in Russian attack on Sumy Oblast
19:39
Lithuanian and German presidents discuss stronger support for Ukraine and pressure on Russia
18:56
Russia has hit Dnipropetrovsk Oblast almost 30 times since day's start: one civilian injured, damage reported
17:54
Economist: Chief of Zelenskyy's office may be driving impending government shake-up
16:24
Man killed in Russian attack on Kherson Oblast
16:21
Ukraine sanctions 60 Russian crypto firms for helping evade restrictions
16:01
Four killed in Russian guided bomb and drone strikes on Kostiantynivka – photo
15:50
Ukrainian children's ensemble was on bus that crashed in Hungary, four seriously injured
15:10
Russian drone strike on Kremenchuk enlistment office: woman injured, 14 buildings damaged – photo
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: