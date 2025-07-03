Russian drones attack two elderly people in Kherson

Two people were injured in Russian drone attacks on Kherson on the morning of 3 July.

Source: Kherson City Military Administration

Quote: "Russian occupiers dropped an explosive device from a drone on a 74-year-old man in the Dniprovskyi district of Kherson at around 06:00. The man suffered concussion, blast and closed head injuries and shrapnel wounds."

Details: The man was hospitalised in a moderate condition.

Updated: Later, Kherson City Military Administration reported that a woman had also been injured in the Russian drone attack.

Quote: "Police officers have taken a 75-year-old woman to hospital. At around 07:00, she was attacked by an enemy drone in the Dniprovskyi district. The woman suffered blast injuries and shrapnel wounds. Her condition is fair."

Background: Four people were injured in a Russian drone attack on the village of Antonivka and the city of Kherson on the morning of 2 July.

