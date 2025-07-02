All Sections
Russian drone attacks village in Kherson Oblast, injuring four people

Iryna BalachukWednesday, 2 July 2025, 09:50
Russian drone attacks village in Kherson Oblast, injuring four people
An ambulance. Stock photo: Getty Images

Four people were injured in a Russian drone attack on the village of Antonivka and the city of Kherson on the morning of 2 July.

Source: Kherson Oblast Military Administration 

Quote: "Russian forces attacked Antonivka with a drone at around 07:00. A 44-year-old man and a 52-year-old woman have been taken to hospital in a moderate condition."

Details: Those injured in the Russian attack sustained blast injuries and shrapnel wounds.

Another local resident, a 57-year-old man, suffered minor injuries and will receive outpatient treatment.

Updated: Kherson Oblast Military Administration later reported that a Russian drone had attacked a man in Kherson’s Dniprovskyi district.

Quote: "A 54-year-old Kherson resident sustained a blast injury, concussion and shrapnel wounds to his head, neck and shoulder due to an explosive dropped from the UAV. He has been taken to hospital in a critical condition. Doctors are fighting to save his life." 

