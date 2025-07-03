US State Department denies halting all military aid to Ukraine: This is just one situation

US State Department spokeswoman Tammy Bruce has said that the United States has not suspended all arms supplies to Ukraine and that the Pentagon's decision the day before was just "one situation".

Source: European Pravda, citing Bruce at a briefing

Details: Bruce was asked if the suspension of arms supplies to Ukraine might complicate peace talks with Russia, as it could lessen the pressure on Moscow.

Bruce replied that this "is a very good question. But it’s good that it’s not going to be a factor".

Quote: "Because we haven’t paused sending weapons to Ukraine. This is one aspect, one situation, one event that has been changed. As you heard from the Department of Defense, there are multiple robust other options and efforts regarding the Ukrainian situation with weapons."

Details: Bruce added that US President Donald Trump also "indicated his remaining commitment regarding Patriot missiles".

"This is not – I will reinforce this – this is not a cessation of us assisting Ukraine or of providing weapons," she said. "This is one event in one situation, and we’ll discuss what else comes up in the future. But be wary of painting too broad a brush there."

She added that a statement by the US Department of Defense (DOD) clearly says "they have robust options".

Quote: "We continue to work to assist Ukraine when it comes to the options that they might have. That’s from the DOD. And I don’t doubt that. So we should, I think, be cautious about judging the nature of what has just occurred considering our commitment that remains for the country of Ukraine."

Background:

Politico, a Brussels-based politics and policy news organisation, reported that the Pentagon’s decision to suspend certain arms deliveries to Ukraine has surprised even typically well-informed US officials, including members of Congress and State Department personnel.

The Wall Street Journal reported that the Trump administration’s decision to suspend some military aid to Ukraine applied to weapons already stored in Poland.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that Ukraine is currently working with the US to clarify all the details of military aid deliveries following reports of the suspension.

