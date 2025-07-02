US halts transfers of weapons that were already in Poland to Ukraine

The Trump administration’s decision to suspend some military supplies to Ukraine also applies to weapons that were already in depots in Poland.

Details: Wall Street Journal sources in the White House and Congress say the suspended shipments in Poland include over two dozen Patriot PAC-3 missiles, over two dozen Stinger air defence systems, Hellfire air-to-ground missiles, and over 90 AIM-120 AMRAAM air-to-air missiles.

The Pentagon has clarified that this does not signal a complete halt to aid for Ukraine. Instead, it has put forward options for continued military support that align with President Trump’s goal of ending the war.

On 1 July, the White House confirmed that the Pentagon had paused the delivery of certain air defence missiles and other precision-guided munitions to Ukraine because of concerns over dwindling US weapons stockpiles.

Ukraine’s Defence Ministry said it had not received any official notification regarding a suspension or revision of the delivery schedule for US military aid and has requested a phone call with its US counterparts.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said Ukraine is engaging with the US at working levels to clarify details regarding the reported suspension of military aid.

NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte said he understands the US administration’s desire to prioritise its own interests, but still calls for continued military support for Ukraine.

