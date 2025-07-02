All Sections
US halts transfers of weapons that were already in Poland to Ukraine

Oleh Pavliuk, Tetyana OliynykWednesday, 2 July 2025, 21:18
A Ukrainian serviceman holding a Stinger MANPADS. Photo: Anatolii Stepanov/AFP via Getty Images

The Trump administration’s decision to suspend some military supplies to Ukraine also applies to weapons that were already in depots in Poland.

Source: The Wall Street Journal, as reported by European Pravda 

Details: Wall Street Journal sources in the White House and Congress say the suspended shipments in Poland include over two dozen Patriot PAC-3 missiles, over two dozen Stinger air defence systems, Hellfire air-to-ground missiles, and over 90 AIM-120 AMRAAM air-to-air missiles.

The Pentagon has clarified that this does not signal a complete halt to aid for Ukraine. Instead, it has put forward options for continued military support that align with President Trump’s goal of ending the war.

Background: 

  • On 1 July, the White House confirmed that the Pentagon had paused the delivery of certain air defence missiles and other precision-guided munitions to Ukraine because of concerns over dwindling US weapons stockpiles.
  • Ukraine’s Defence Ministry said it had not received any official notification regarding a suspension or revision of the delivery schedule for US military aid and has requested a phone call with its US counterparts.
  • President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said Ukraine is engaging with the US at working levels to clarify details regarding the reported suspension of military aid.
  • NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte said he understands the US administration’s desire to prioritise its own interests, but still calls for continued military support for Ukraine.

