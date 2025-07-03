Explosions near Zhytomyr on 2 July: 82 injured, 38 of whom are in hospital – photos

A total of 82 people have been injured as a result of explosions in the village of Berezyna near Zhytomyr on 2 July. Thirty-eight of them remain in hospital.

Source: Vitalii Bunechko, Head of Zhytomyr Oblast Military Administration, on air during the national joint 24/7 newscast; National Police in Zhytomyr Oblast in a comment to Ukrainska Pravda

Quote from Bunechko: "As of today, two people are known to have been killed. The second person’s body was recovered by rescue workers at night. At the moment, there are 82 people who have sustained injuries. Thirty-eight people, including four children, have been taken to hospital. All of them have injuries of moderate severity."

Details: Bunechko added that approximately 100 houses had been damaged, with about a quarter of them completely destroyed.

"But the state, together with regional and local authorities, will provide full compensation for the housing that was lost. Commissions are currently working to determine the total cost of the destroyed homes," Bunechko stressed.

He refused to comment on what may have caused such powerful explosions, citing a ban by law enforcement agencies.

"We have been working with law enforcement agencies since early this morning, and we have concluded that law enforcement agencies have classified all information, and I am not authorised to comment at this time. We will come back to this issue in the near future. A criminal case was opened and entered into the Unified Register of Pre-trial Investigations at night," Bunechko said, without specifying under which article the proceedings were opened.

Ukrainska Pravda tried to clarify the article with the Zhytomyr police, but they stated they would not comment on the matter at this time.

Background: On the evening of 2 July, two explosions were heard in Berezyna, near Zhytomyr. Initially, it was reported that two people had been killed and 24 injured.

