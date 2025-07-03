Ukrainian strike kills Russian Navy deputy commander linked to execution of Ukrainian soldiers

Major General Mikhail Gudkov, Deputy Commander of the Russian Navy and a Hero of Russia, was killed in a Ukrainian defence forces strike on a Russian command post in Korenevo, Kursk Oblast, on 2 July 2025.

Source: Oleg Kozhemyako, Governor of Primorsky Krai, as reported by Militarnyi, a Ukrainian military news outlet

Details: Kozhemyako reported that Gudkov, former commander of the 155th Separate Guards Kursk Marine Brigade, "died while performing the duty of an officer together with his fellow soldiers" in Kursk Oblast.

Russian military-affiliated social media accounts reported that Gudkov, along with over ten senior officers, had been killed in a Ukrainian attack on a command post in Korenevo, Kursk Oblast.

Background:

The 155th Marine Brigade, previously led by Gudkov, was implicated in war crimes, particularly the execution of Ukrainian prisoners of war. Captured brigade members confirmed their involvement in or witnessing of these killings.

In March 2025, Gudkov was appointed deputy commander of the Russian Navy.

