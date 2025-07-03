All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Ukrainian strike kills Russian Navy deputy commander linked to execution of Ukrainian soldiers

VALENTYNA ROMANENKOThursday, 3 July 2025, 13:06
Ukrainian strike kills Russian Navy deputy commander linked to execution of Ukrainian soldiers
Mykhailo Gudkov. Photo from open sources

Major General Mikhail Gudkov, Deputy Commander of the Russian Navy and a Hero of Russia, was killed in a Ukrainian defence forces strike on a Russian command post in Korenevo, Kursk Oblast, on 2 July 2025.

Source: Oleg Kozhemyako, Governor of Primorsky Krai, as reported by Militarnyi, a Ukrainian military news outlet

Details: Kozhemyako reported that Gudkov, former commander of the 155th Separate Guards Kursk Marine Brigade, "died while performing the duty of an officer together with his fellow soldiers" in Kursk Oblast.

Advertisement:

Russian military-affiliated social media accounts reported that Gudkov, along with over ten senior officers, had been killed in a Ukrainian attack on a command post in Korenevo, Kursk Oblast. 

Background:

  • The 155th Marine Brigade, previously led by Gudkov, was implicated in war crimes, particularly the execution of Ukrainian prisoners of war. Captured brigade members confirmed their involvement in or witnessing of these killings.
  • In March 2025, Gudkov was appointed deputy commander of the Russian Navy.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!

Russiawar crimeswar
Advertisement:
Zelenskyy: Ukraine to sign new defence and recovery agreements with partners
Economist: Chief of Zelenskyy's office may be driving impending government shake-up
Ukraine sanctions 60 Russian crypto firms for helping evade restrictions
Four killed in Russian guided bomb and drone strikes on Kostiantynivka – photo
Ukrainian children's ensemble was on bus that crashed in Hungary, four seriously injured
Russian drone strike on Kremenchuk enlistment office: woman injured, 14 buildings damaged – photo
All News
Russia
Drones attack Russian cities of Lipetsk and Yelets where military airfield and battery plant are – photos, videos
Russia loses 1,000 soldiers over past day
Russian defence plant in Izhevsk halts operations after Ukrainian drone strikes – photo
RECENT NEWS
20:00
Zelenskyy: Ukraine to sign new defence and recovery agreements with partners
19:51
Civilian killed and dozens of houses damaged in Russian attack on Sumy Oblast
19:39
Lithuanian and German presidents discuss stronger support for Ukraine and pressure on Russia
18:56
Russia has hit Dnipropetrovsk Oblast almost 30 times since day's start: one civilian injured, damage reported
17:54
Economist: Chief of Zelenskyy's office may be driving impending government shake-up
16:24
Man killed in Russian attack on Kherson Oblast
16:21
Ukraine sanctions 60 Russian crypto firms for helping evade restrictions
16:01
Four killed in Russian guided bomb and drone strikes on Kostiantynivka – photo
15:50
Ukrainian children's ensemble was on bus that crashed in Hungary, four seriously injured
15:10
Russian drone strike on Kremenchuk enlistment office: woman injured, 14 buildings damaged – photo
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: