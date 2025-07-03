All Sections
Russia strikes Odesa with ballistic missile: fatalities reported, two foreigners among injured

VALENTYNA ROMANENKOThursday, 3 July 2025, 14:37
Russia strikes Odesa with ballistic missile: fatalities reported, two foreigners among injured
Oleh Kiper. Screenshot: Ukraine’s national 24/7 newscast

Russian forces launched a ballistic missile attack on port infrastructure in the city of Odesa on 3 July 2025, killing two people and injuring three others.

Source: Oleh Kiper, Head of Odesa Oblast Military Administration, on air during the national 24/7 newscast 

Quote from Kiper: "A cluster ballistic missile, which is prohibited, has struck the port infrastructure. Sadly, two people were killed and three injured; those injured are currently receiving the necessary medical assistance on the spot."

Updated: Oleksii Kuleba, Ukraine’s Deputy Prime Minister for Restoration, has stated that an Iskander missile struck the area near one of the berths of the Odesa Sea Port. At the time, workers were present there, unloading metal from a foreign vessel flying the flag of São Tomé and Príncipe.

Kuleba reported that a dock worker and a truck driver were killed, while six others were injured, including employees of one of the port operators and a driver. Among two of those injured are Syrian nationals and crew members of the civilian vessel. All necessary assistance is being provided.

Infrastructure has also been damaged, including portal cranes, equipment and warehouses.

Details: At 12:47, an air-raid warning was issued in Odesa. Minutes later, the Ukrainian Air Force reported a Russian aerial asset approaching the city. 

Background: On the night of 2-3 July 2025, Russian drone attacks on Odesa damaged a nine-storey residential building, injuring six people, including two children

