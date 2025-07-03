FT finds out when next conversation between Zelenskyy and Trump will take place
Thursday, 3 July 2025, 15:45
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and US President Donald Trump will have a telephone conversation on Friday 4 July.
Source: Financial Times, as reported by European Pravda
Details: The telephone conversation between the presidents will take place against the backdrop of the suspension of supplies of some key types of weapons to Ukraine from the US.
The news outlet sources also said that the Ukrainian president will raise the issue of possible future sales of American weapons.
Background:
- Earlier, the media reported that the US and Ukraine were working on organising a telephone conversation between Trump and Zelensky amid the suspension of arms supplies.
- US State Department spokeswoman Tammy Bruce said that the United States had not suspended all arms supplies to Ukraine and that the Pentagon's decision the day before was just "one situation".
- President Volodymyr Zelensky said that Ukraine is clarifying the details of military aid supplies with the United States at the working level following reports of a suspension of supplies.
