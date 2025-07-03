All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

FT finds out when next conversation between Zelenskyy and Trump will take place

Iryna Kutielieva, Anastasia ProtzThursday, 3 July 2025, 15:45
FT finds out when next conversation between Zelenskyy and Trump will take place
Stock Photo: Getty Images

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and US President Donald Trump will have a telephone conversation on Friday 4 July.

Source: Financial Times, as reported by European Pravda

Details: The telephone conversation between the presidents will take place against the backdrop of the suspension of supplies of some key types of weapons to Ukraine from the US.

Advertisement:

The news outlet sources also said that the Ukrainian president will raise the issue of possible future sales of American weapons.

Background:

  • Earlier, the media reported that the US and Ukraine were working on organising a telephone conversation between Trump and Zelensky amid the suspension of arms supplies.
  • US State Department spokeswoman Tammy Bruce said that the United States had not suspended all arms supplies to Ukraine and that the Pentagon's decision the day before was just "one situation".
  • President Volodymyr Zelensky said that Ukraine is clarifying the details of military aid supplies with the United States at the working level following reports of a suspension of supplies.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!

ZelenskyyTrump
Advertisement:
Zelenskyy: Ukraine to sign new defence and recovery agreements with partners
Economist: Chief of Zelenskyy's office may be driving impending government shake-up
Ukraine sanctions 60 Russian crypto firms for helping evade restrictions
Four killed in Russian guided bomb and drone strikes on Kostiantynivka – photo
Ukrainian children's ensemble was on bus that crashed in Hungary, four seriously injured
Russian drone strike on Kremenchuk enlistment office: woman injured, 14 buildings damaged – photo
All News
Zelenskyy
Zelenskyy signs law amending Budget Code for mineral agreement with US
Zelenskyy arrives in Denmark as country assumes EU presidency
Zelenskyy and Trump may hold call amid suspension of arms deliveries – Politico
RECENT NEWS
20:00
Zelenskyy: Ukraine to sign new defence and recovery agreements with partners
19:51
Civilian killed and dozens of houses damaged in Russian attack on Sumy Oblast
19:39
Lithuanian and German presidents discuss stronger support for Ukraine and pressure on Russia
18:56
Russia has hit Dnipropetrovsk Oblast almost 30 times since day's start: one civilian injured, damage reported
17:54
Economist: Chief of Zelenskyy's office may be driving impending government shake-up
16:24
Man killed in Russian attack on Kherson Oblast
16:21
Ukraine sanctions 60 Russian crypto firms for helping evade restrictions
16:01
Four killed in Russian guided bomb and drone strikes on Kostiantynivka – photo
15:50
Ukrainian children's ensemble was on bus that crashed in Hungary, four seriously injured
15:10
Russian drone strike on Kremenchuk enlistment office: woman injured, 14 buildings damaged – photo
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: