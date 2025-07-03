All Sections
Zelenskyy and Trump may hold call amid suspension of arms deliveries – Politico

Khrystyna Bondarieva , VALENTYNA ROMANENKOThursday, 3 July 2025, 12:25
Trump and Zelenskyy. Collage: Ukrainska Pravda

The United States and Ukraine are working to arrange a phone call between Presidents Donald Trump and Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

Source: Politico, a Brussels-based politics and policy news organisation, citing two sources familiar with the plans, as reported by European Pravda

Details: The notion of a call was proposed on Tuesday 1 July, as reports began emerging that the US had suspended certain arms deliveries to Ukraine.

"The US is informing Ukraine [of the decision] today in Kyiv and a phone call will also be organised very soon between Trump and Zelenskyy," said a European diplomat familiar with the discussions.

"The US says this is not a pause, not a suspension,"  the source added. "The US is still very much in the process of determining how best to support Ukrainian defence. This is still a priority."

Background:

  • On 2 July, Ukraine's Foreign Ministry summoned John Ginkel, the US chargé d’affaires in Ukraine, to discuss US military aid.
  • US State Department spokeswoman Tammy Bruce has said that the United States has not suspended all arms supplies to Ukraine and that the Pentagon's decision the day before was just "one situation".
  • Zelenskyy said that Ukraine is currently working with the US to clarify all the details of military aid deliveries following reports of the suspension.

