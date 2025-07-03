Ukraine's modernised Bohdana self-propelled howitzer receives international patent

Ukraine's Kramatorsk Heavy Machine Tool Building Plant (KZVV) has registered an international patent for the 2S22 Bohdana self-propelled howitzer. The design has been patented as a standalone artillery module, suitable for mounting on different chassis types, or as a complete artillery system in its full configuration.

Source: Militarnyi, a Ukrainian military themed online portal, citing armoured vehicle expert BTVT

Details: The patent was filed under the Patent Cooperation Treaty (PCT), a mechanism that enables Ukrainian manufacturers to obtain patent protection for their inventions in multiple countries simultaneously.

This treaty will allow the Kramatorsk-based plant to better manage its intellectual property rights in European countries, clearly outlining the rights and obligations of both the signatory states and the company.

The patent documentation presents the Bohdana self-propelled howitzer mounted on a new wheeled chassis and in its complete system configuration.

The active effort to secure intellectual property rights for the artillery system suggests that Kramatorsk Heavy Machine Tool Building Plant may be preparing to launch production of the Bohdana howitzer in European countries.

Notably, Denmark recently announced a US$47 million investment in the development of Ukrainian weapons production on its territory. Given the country’s previous financial support for the production of Bohdana self-propelled howitzers for Ukraine’s defence forces, as well as its own need for artillery systems, Copenhagen may be interested in establishing production of Ukrainian howitzers on Danish soil.

