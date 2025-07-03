All Sections
Ukraine's Security Service kills former occupation "mayor" in Luhansk

Ukrainska Pravda, Alona MazurenkoThursday, 3 July 2025, 17:06
Ukraine's Security Service kills former occupation mayor in Luhansk
Manolis Pilavov. Photo: Russian media

In the occupied city of Luhansk, Ukraine's Security Service (SSU) has killed Manolis Pilavov, former occupation mayor of Luhansk.

Source: Ukrainska Pravda sources within the SSU

Details: The sources said that on 3 July in temporarily occupied Luhansk, the SSU killed Manolis Pilavov, former head of the city’s occupation administration (held the post from 2014 to 2023).

Pilavov was killed as a result of an explosive detonation.

He was one of the ideologues of the so-called "Luhansk People’s Republic", an associate of Russian-appointed leader Igor Plotnitsky, and personally took part in the overthrow of the constitutional order.

Since 2015, Pilavov had been wanted under Article 109 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (actions aimed at the violent change or overthrow of the constitutional order, or seizure of state power). Since 2022, he had also been under Ukrainian sanctions.

