Ukrainian special forces kill 7 Russian soldiers and seize positions on North Slobozhanshchyna front – video

Anastasia ProtzWednesday, 30 July 2025, 10:57
Trophies seized by the Ukrainian special forces. Photo: Screenshot

Ukrainian soldiers from the Special Operations Forces (SOF) have killed seven Russian troops and taken control of their positions on the North Slobozhanshchyna front.

Source: SOF press service

Details: Operatives from the 73rd Maritime Special Operations Centre and soldiers from the 144th SOF Centre approached a Russian-held position and repeatedly urged the troops to surrender. The Russians refused.

The combined Ukrainian unit then stormed the position. The Russians attempted to resist but were wiped out. Ukrainian troops seized Russian documents and weapons.

During the operation, the Russians opened mortar fire on the SOF positions, wounding one of the Ukrainian soldiers. He was evacuated and received medical treatment. His life is not in danger.

The SOF stated that the operation's success was the result of careful planning, clear coordination between units and the cohesive actions of the raid participants.

