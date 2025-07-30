Poland still investigating fall of Russian missile near Bydgoszcz in December 2022

The prosecutor's office in Poland has ordered an additional check in the investigation into the fall of a Russian missile near Bydgoszcz, which occurred in December 2022.

Source: European Pravda, citing RMF FM, a Polish radio station

Details: The prosecutor's office is still unable to determine the precise time and trajectory of the Russian Kh-55 missile that fell near Bydgoszcz more than two years ago.

Advertisement:

Botanical examination of lichens on the missile debris also did not help establish the time of its fall.

The Mazovian Department of Polandʼs National Prosecutor's Office has appointed a group of experts from the Faculty of Mechanics, Energy and Aviation of the Warsaw University of Technology.

"The measures to be taken in the next phase of the investigation depend on them, especially when it comes to identifying those involved," writes RMF FM.

Background:

In late April 2023, Poland’s Ministry of Defence reported the discovery of an unidentified military object near Zamość, roughly 15 km from Bydgoszcz. The missile was later confirmed to be a Russian Kh-55 missile.

Preliminary findings suggest the missile likely fell during a Russian large-scale attack on Ukraine in mid-December 2022. Although Polish services were tracking the missile, they lost it near Bydgoszcz.

The prosecutor’s office launched an investigation into the violation of Polish airspace. The investigation is still ongoing. The Polish military noted that the missile did not pose a threat to the country.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!