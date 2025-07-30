All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Bloomberg reveals how Russian official Matviyenko entered Geneva despite EU sanctions

Oleh Pavliuk, VALENTYNA ROMANENKOWednesday, 30 July 2025, 18:47
Bloomberg reveals how Russian official Matviyenko entered Geneva despite EU sanctions
Valentina Matviyenko. Photo: Getty Images

Speaker of the Russian Federation Council Valentina Matviyenko, who is under EU sanctions, managed to attend a conference in Geneva after Italy and France granted permission for her plane to fly through their airspace.

Source: Bloomberg, citing informed sources, as reported by European Pravda

Details: According to the online flight-tracking service, Matviyenko’s plane flew over Türkiye and the Mediterranean Sea, then entered Italy before arriving in Geneva on Monday, and returned to Moscow on Wednesday via French and Italian airspace.

Advertisement:

Bloomberg’s sources in Rome say Italy allowed Matviyenko’s plane to enter its airspace at the request of the Swiss government. They added that the Italian government consulted with the French authorities, who also received a request for overflight, before granting permission.

Switzerland’s Foreign Ministry, in response to Bloomberg’s inquiry, said that it can make exceptions to entry bans, "in particular, for flights carried out for humanitarian, medical, or diplomatic purposes".

The EU banned Russian aircraft from entering its airspace just days after Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine in February 2022.

Matviyenko led the Russian delegation to the World Conference of Speakers of Parliaments hosted by Geneva.

Background:

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!

sanctionsRussia
Advertisement:
"Special operation" against anti-corruption agencies involved head of Zelenskyy's office, prosecutor general and lawyer acquaintance
US senator responds to Kremlin's claim of "immunity" to sanctions: Trump is changing the game
Trump announces tariffs against India, citing its purchases of Russian energy and weapons
Russians hit Sumy Oblast Military Administration building again, injuring people
Dozens walk out as sanctioned Russian official speaks at Geneva Parliament Speakers Conference – video
Ukrainian National Anti-Corruption Bureau officer detained by security service was monitoring Zelenskyy's former business partner – sources
All News
sanctions
US senator responds to Kremlin's claim of "immunity" to sanctions: Trump is changing the game
Kremlin brushes off Trump's 10-day ultimatum, claims Russia is immune to sanctions – Reuters
Ukraine imposes sanctions on Russia's shadow fleet
RECENT NEWS
21:40
Russians attack Huliaipole, Zaporizhzhia Oblast, injuring woman, 60
19:57
Russians strike Kharkiv suburb: 1 killed, 8 injured, including firefighters – photos
19:25
"Special operation" against anti-corruption agencies involved head of Zelenskyy's office, prosecutor general and lawyer acquaintance
19:05
US senator responds to Kremlin's claim of "immunity" to sanctions: Trump is changing the game
18:54
Gas pipeline damaged in Mykolaiv Oblast due to Russian attack
18:47
Bloomberg reveals how Russian official Matviyenko entered Geneva despite EU sanctions
18:29
Orbán: I respect Zelenskyy, but he made mistakes
18:26
Poland still investigating fall of Russian missile near Bydgoszcz in December 2022
18:22
Kremlin spokesperson comments on Moldovan president's accusations of interference in elections in Moldova
17:18
Group of Ukrainian children who studied online in Ukrainian schools brought back from Russian occupation
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: