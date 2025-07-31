Nearly 200 combat clashes take place on battlefield over past day, 49 of them on Pokrovsk front – Ukraine's General Staff

The Pokrovsk front. Graph: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook

A total of 193 combat clashes have occurred on the battlefield over the past day. The most intense fighting took place on the Pokrovsk front, as well as on the North Slobozhanshchyna front and in Russia's Kursk Oblast.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook, information as of 08:00 on 31 July

Details: In total, 193 combat clashes were recorded during the past day.

On the North Slobozhanshchyna front and in Russia's Kursk Oblast, Ukrainian defenders repelled 32 Russian attacks. The Russians launched 7 airstrikes, dropped 17 guided aerial bombs and conducted 317 artillery strikes, including 10 from multiple launch rocket systems.

On the South Slobozhanshchyna front, Ukrainian forces repelled 10 Russian attacks near the settlements of Vovchansk, Krasne Pershe and Kamianka.

On the Kupiansk front, five Russian attacks were recorded. Ukrainian defenders repelled assaults near the settlements of Kindrashivka and Zahryzove and towards Kupiansk.

On the Lyman front, the Russians attacked 20 times, attempting to breach Ukrainian defences near the settlements of Karpivka, Novyi Myr, Ridkodub, Yampolivka and Dibrova and towards the settlements of Dronivka, Shandryholove, Olhivka and Yampil.

On the Siversk front, Ukrainian soldiers successfully repelled 13 Russian attacks near Hryhorivka, Serebrianka, Vyiimka, Zvanivka and Fedorivka.

On the Kramatorsk front, Russian forces attacked seven times near the settlements of Chasiv Yar, Minkivka and Novomarkove and towards Bondarne and Predtechyne.

On the Toretsk front, the Russians carried out 14 attacks near the settlements of Toretsk, Oleksandro-Shultyne, Shcherbynivka and Oleksandro-Kalynove and towards Stepanivka, Bila Hora and Pleshchiivka.

On the Pokrovsk front, Ukraine’s defence forces repelled 49 Russian assault and offensive actions near the settlements of Popiv Yar, Fedorivka, Novoekonomichne, Promin, Lysivka, Zvirivka, Kotlyne, Udachne and Horikhove, as well as towards the settlements of Boikivka, Novopavlivka, Pokrovsk, Rodynske, Chervonyi Lyman, Novoukraiinka and Dachne.

On the Novopavlivka front, Russian troops carried out 24 attacks near the settlements of Zaporizhzhia, Komar, Perebudova, Piddubne, Maliivka, Fedorivka, Shevchenko and Novopil.

On the Huliaipole front, Ukrainian defenders repelled one Russian attack near the settlement of Malynivka.

On the Orikhiv front, Russian forces attacked once, attempting to advance in the area of the settlement of Plavni.

On the Prydniprovske front, Ukrainian defenders successfully repelled three Russian attacks.

On the Volyn and Polissia fronts, there is no evidence of any offensive Russian groups being formed in the area.

