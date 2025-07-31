Russian attack damages railway infrastructure in Kyiv

Railway infrastructure in one district of Kyiv has been damaged as a result of an overnight Russian attack.

Source: Ukrzaliznytsia (Ukrainian Railways)

Details: Traffic in the damaged section is temporarily being carried out by diesel locomotives. No employees or passengers have been injured.

Advertisement:

"All the appropriate services are already working at the scene: we expect traffic on this section to be completely restored by around 09:00," Ukrzaliznytsia reported.

Long-distance trains are running on schedule. However, there may be minor delays to Kyiv City Express trains from the Sviatoshyn station to Kyiv-Pasazhyrskyi station.

Background:

On the night of 30-31 July, Russian forces attacked Kyiv with drones and missiles. The attack caused damage at 27 locations in four districts of the capital.

Six people, including a young child, were killed in the Russian combined strike on the capital.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!