Death toll from Russian strike on Kyiv rises to 7, including child

Seven people, including a child, have been killed in a Russian combined attack on the city of Kyiv on the night of 30-31 July.

Source: Tymur Tkachenko, Head of Kyiv City Military Administration, on Telegram

Quote: "As of now, emergency services have confirmed six fatalities. Four of them were in the Sviatoshynskyi district and two in the Solomianskyi district. A six-year-old boy was among those killed."

Details: Tkachenko added that the search and rescue operation is ongoing.

Updated: After 11:00, Tkachenko reported that seven people had been killed in the Russian nighttime attack on Kyiv.

It has also been reported earlier that rescue workers had recovered a man from the rubble. He has sustained injuries, but he is alive.

On the night of 30-31 July, Russian forces attacked Kyiv with drones and missiles. As of 07:00, two people are known to have been killed and 52 injured.

Several streets in the capital were closed to traffic after the attack.

The Russian missile and drone attack caused damage at 27 locations in four districts of Kyiv. Two people were killed and another 52 injured, including nine children, as well as three police officers who were responding to a call.

