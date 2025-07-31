All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Death toll from Russian strike on Kyiv rises to 7, including child

Iryna BalachukThursday, 31 July 2025, 11:05
Death toll from Russian strike on Kyiv rises to 7, including child
Rescue operation ongoing at the scene. Photo: State Emergency Service of Ukraine

Seven people, including a child, have been killed in a Russian combined attack on the city of Kyiv on the night of 30-31 July.

Source: Tymur Tkachenko, Head of Kyiv City Military Administration, on Telegram

Quote: "As of now, emergency services have confirmed six fatalities. Four of them were in the Sviatoshynskyi district and two in the Solomianskyi district. A six-year-old boy was among those killed."

Advertisement:

Details: Tkachenko added that the search and rescue operation is ongoing.

Updated: After 11:00, Tkachenko reported that seven people had been killed in the Russian nighttime attack on Kyiv.

It has also been reported earlier that rescue workers had recovered a man from the rubble. He has sustained injuries, but he is alive. 

Background:

  • On the night of 30-31 July, Russian forces attacked Kyiv with drones and missiles. As of 07:00, two people are known to have been killed and 52 injured.
  • Several streets in the capital were closed to traffic after the attack.
  • The Russian missile and drone attack caused damage at 27 locations in four districts of Kyiv. Two people were killed and another 52 injured, including nine children, as well  as three police officers who were responding to a call.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!

Kyivmissile strikecasualtieschildren
Advertisement:
Death toll from Russian strike on Kyiv rises to six, including child
Tell Medvedev to watch his words: Trump criticises Russian former president's rhetoric
"Special operation" against anti-corruption agencies involved head of Zelenskyy's office, prosecutor general and lawyer acquaintance
US senator responds to Kremlin's claim of "immunity" to sanctions: Trump is changing the game
Trump announces tariffs against India, citing its purchases of Russian energy and weapons
Russians hit Sumy Oblast Military Administration building again, injuring people
All News
Kyiv
Russia attacks Ukraine with 317 drones and missiles, 5 Iskander-Ks hit Kyiv – video
Russian attack damages railway infrastructure in Kyiv
Russian attack on Kyiv: hits recorded at 27 locations, 9 children and 3 police officers among those injured – photo, video
RECENT NEWS
11:05
Death toll from Russian strike on Kyiv rises to six, including child
10:29
Drone from Rubizh Brigade delivers bike to save lone wounded soldier on Siversk front – video
10:04
Shops and warehouses in Kyiv Oblast damaged in Russian attack
09:57
Russians strike Zaporizhzhia Oblast with FAB bombs: two injured – photo
09:41
Russia attacks Ukraine with 317 drones and missiles, 5 Iskander-Ks hit Kyiv – video
09:33
Ukrainian foreign minister after Russian attack on Kyiv: Trump was too patient with Putin trying to find solution
09:21
Russian attack damages railway infrastructure in Kyiv
09:09
Drones allegedly attack plant and transport and energy facilities in Russia – videos
08:51
Nearly 200 combat clashes take place on battlefield over past day, 49 of them on Pokrovsk front – Ukraine's General Staff
08:24
Russians damage several businesses in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast: fires raged – photo
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: