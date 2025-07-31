Kyiv transformer substation hit in Russian attack

A transformer substation was damaged during a Russian attack in the city of Kyiv on the night of 30-31 July.

Source: DTEK, Ukraine’s largest private energy company, on Telegram

Details: DTEK reported that due to the attack on the capital, 464 families in seven high-rise buildings were left without electricity.

However, as of 12:29, energy engineers had restored power to all homes.

Background: On the night of 30-31 July, the Russian forces attacked Kyiv with drones and missiles. As a result of the night attack on Kyiv, the railway infrastructure in one of the city’s districts was damaged.

