All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Estonia welcomes new law on anti-corruption agencies

Ulyana KrychkovskaThursday, 31 July 2025, 16:35
Estonia welcomes new law on anti-corruption agencies
Kristen Michal. Photo: Michal on X (Twitter)

Estonian Prime Minister Kristen Michal has welcomed the new law No. 13533, which was adopted by the Verkhovna Rada (Ukrainian parliament) and signed by President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Thursday 31 July.

Source: Michal on X (Twitter), as reported by European Pravda

Read more: Silence is no longer an option: the West must rethink its Ukraine policy

Advertisement:

Details: Michal welcomed the decision of the Verkhovna Rada to adopt the bill, which has now become law after being signed by Zelenskyy, restoring the independence of Ukraine’s key anti-corruption agencies.

"This will help pave the way for the European future that Ukrainians are working and fighting for. Estonia fully supports you on this path," he stated.

Background:

  • On 22 July, the Verkhovna Rada voted in favour of draft law No. 12414, making the National Anti-Corruption Bureau (NABU) and the Specialised Anti-Corruption Prosecutor’s Office (SAPO) dependent on the decisions of the prosecutor general. Zelenskyy signed it into law that evening.
  • After that, the European Union delivered a warning to Kyiv via diplomatic channels, stating that if the Ukrainian parliament fails to fully revoke the provisions of law No. 12414, financial support will be suspended.

For more on these events, read the European Pravda article How Zelenskyy undermined Ukraine's path to EU membership and what happens next

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!

EstoniareformsEuropean integration
Advertisement:
Polish president pledges aid to Ukraine, raises historical demands during call with Zelenskyy
Ukrainian parliament approves law on restoring independence for key anti-corruption agencies
updatedDeath toll from Russian strike on Kyiv rises to 8, including child, 124 injured
People protesting near Ukrainian parliament for independence of anti-corruption agencies – photos
Tell Medvedev to watch his words: Trump criticises former Russian president's rhetoric
"Special operation" against anti-corruption agencies involved head of Zelenskyy's office, prosecutor general and lawyer acquaintance
All News
Estonia
Russian border guard vessel entered Estonian waters and stayed for 35 minutes
Estonian foreign minister on attacks against Ukraine: Russia continues its path of terror
Estonia says Russia moves electronic warfare systems closer to NATO borders
RECENT NEWS
16:35
Estonia welcomes new law on anti-corruption agencies
16:29
EU leaders on Ukraine's anti-corruption agencies law: welcome step
15:29
EU rules out funding freeze for Ukraine after restoration of anti-corruption agencies' independence
15:19
Russia hits centre of Kramatorsk in Donetsk Oblast, injuring people – video
15:09
Zelenskyy promptly signs law on reinstating independence of Ukraine’s key anti-corruption bodies
15:03
European Commission welcomes Ukraine’s reversal of anti-corruption agencies independence suppression
14:52
Ukraine's Defence Procurement Agency engages 11 drone manufacturers to new arms marketplace
14:52
Polish president pledges aid to Ukraine, raises historical demands during call with Zelenskyy
14:27
Ukraine's Security Service rejects political plot accusations around arrest of anti-corruption officer
13:46
Russians damage Oleksandr Dovzhenko National Film Studio in Kyiv – photos
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: