Estonia welcomes new law on anti-corruption agencies

Estonian Prime Minister Kristen Michal has welcomed the new law No. 13533, which was adopted by the Verkhovna Rada (Ukrainian parliament) and signed by President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Thursday 31 July.

Source: Michal on X (Twitter), as reported by European Pravda

Read more: Silence is no longer an option: the West must rethink its Ukraine policy

Advertisement:

Details: Michal welcomed the decision of the Verkhovna Rada to adopt the bill, which has now become law after being signed by Zelenskyy, restoring the independence of Ukraine’s key anti-corruption agencies.

"This will help pave the way for the European future that Ukrainians are working and fighting for. Estonia fully supports you on this path," he stated.

Background:

On 22 July, the Verkhovna Rada voted in favour of draft law No. 12414, making the National Anti-Corruption Bureau (NABU) and the Specialised Anti-Corruption Prosecutor’s Office (SAPO) dependent on the decisions of the prosecutor general. Zelenskyy signed it into law that evening.

After that, the European Union delivered a warning to Kyiv via diplomatic channels, stating that if the Ukrainian parliament fails to fully revoke the provisions of law No. 12414, financial support will be suspended.

For more on these events, read the European Pravda article How Zelenskyy undermined Ukraine's path to EU membership and what happens next

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!