Zelenskyy promptly signs law on reinstating independence of Ukraine’s key anti-corruption bodies

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has signed into law the bill reinstating previously revoked guarantees of independence for the National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine (NABU) and Specialised Anti-Corruption Prosecutor’s Office (SAPO) less than two hours after it passed in the Verkhovna Rada (Ukrainian parliament).

Quote: "I want to thank all the MPs for adopting my draft law – now officially a law. I have just signed the document, and it will be published immediately. These are guarantees for the proper, independent functioning of our anti-corruption agencies and all law enforcement bodies in our country. It’s the right decision. A total of 331 MPs voted in favour of it – exactly as needed, both as a basis and as a whole."

Details: The president noted that "it is very important that the state listens to public opinion". "Ukraine is a democracy – there is no doubt about it. Government officials will also immediately inform Ukraine’s partners about this law," Zelenskyy said.

On 31 July, the Verkhovna Rada adopted a law returning the selected powers to the anti-corruption bodies – NABU and SAPO.

Ruslan Stefanchuk, Chairman of the Verkhovna Rada, swiftly signed the law that reinstates NABU and SAPO independence guarantees that had previously been revoked.

On 22 July, the Verkhovna Rada voted in favour of draft law No. 12414, making NABU and SAPO dependent on the decisions of the prosecutor general. Zelenskyy signed it into law that evening.

Protests were held in many cities across Ukraine after the law was passed.

Following this, Zelenskyy promised to submit to the Verkhovna Rada a draft law that would "empower the law enforcement system" and preserve "all the provisions necessary for the independence of anti-corruption institutions".

On the morning of 31 July, a protest took place in Mariinskyi Park, Kyiv, in support of the adoption of a draft law to restore the independence of NABU and SAPO.

