Zelenskyy promptly signs law on reinstating independence of Ukraine's key anti-corruption bodies

STANISLAV POHORILOV Thursday, 31 July 2025, 15:09
Zelenskyy promptly signs law on reinstating independence of Ukraine’s key anti-corruption bodies
Volodymyr Zelenskyy. Photo: Zelenskyy on Telegram

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has signed into law the bill reinstating previously revoked guarantees of independence for the National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine (NABU) and Specialised Anti-Corruption Prosecutor’s Office (SAPO) less than two hours after it passed in the Verkhovna Rada (Ukrainian parliament).

Source: Zelenskyy on Telegram

Quote: "I want to thank all the MPs for adopting my draft law – now officially a law. I have just signed the document, and it will be published immediately. These are guarantees for the proper, independent functioning of our anti-corruption agencies and all law enforcement bodies in our country. It’s the right decision. A total of 331 MPs voted in favour of it – exactly as needed, both as a basis and as a whole."

Details: The president noted that "it is very important that the state listens to public opinion". "Ukraine is a democracy – there is no doubt about it. Government officials will also immediately inform Ukraine’s partners about this law," Zelenskyy said.

Previously: 

  • On 31 July, the Verkhovna Rada adopted a law returning the selected powers to the anti-corruption bodies – NABU and SAPO. 
  • Ruslan Stefanchuk, Chairman of the Verkhovna Rada, swiftly signed the law that reinstates NABU and SAPO independence guarantees that had previously been revoked.

Background: 

  • On 22 July, the Verkhovna Rada voted in favour of draft law No. 12414, making NABU and SAPO dependent on the decisions of the prosecutor general. Zelenskyy signed it into law that evening.
  • Protests were held in many cities across Ukraine after the law was passed.
  • Following this, Zelenskyy promised to submit to the Verkhovna Rada a draft law that would "empower the law enforcement system" and preserve "all the provisions necessary for the independence of anti-corruption institutions".
  • On the morning of 31 July, a protest took place in Mariinskyi Park, Kyiv, in support of the adoption of a draft law to restore the independence of NABU and SAPO.

