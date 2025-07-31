All Sections
Patrol police officer killed in Russian attack on Kyiv

Alona MazurenkoThursday, 31 July 2025, 20:15
Liliia Stepanchuk. Photo: Ivan Vyhovskyi

Liliia Stepanchuk, a patrol police officer, was one of those killed in Russia’s overnight missile strike on Kyiv’s Sviatoshynskyi district.

Source: Ivan Vyhovskyi, Head of the National Police of Ukraine

Quote: "The terrorist state deliberately targets civilians, strikes Ukrainian homes and ruthlessly takes lives… Tragically, our colleague, patrol police officer Liliia Stepanchuk, was killed in the missile strike on Sviatoshynskyi district in Kyiv.

Liliia served as an inspector with platoon No. 2 of company No. 3 in battalion No. 1 (covering the left bank) of the Patrol Police Department in Kyiv. She joined the police force in 2017...

Emergency workers recovered her body from under the rubble. Her father may still be trapped beneath the ruins of the building; search and rescue operations are ongoing."

Background: At least fifteen people, including a young child, were killed in a Russian combined strike on the capital on the night of 30-31 July. Another 145 people were injured.

