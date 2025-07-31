All Sections
Zelenskyy calls claims of Chasiv Yar's occupation "Russian fake"

Alona MazurenkoThursday, 31 July 2025, 20:54
Volodymyr Zelenskyy. Photo: Office of the President of Ukraine

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has said that he heard a report from Oleksandr Syrskyi, Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, who confirmed that Ukrainian defenders are holding the Pokrovsk front and that information about the occupation of Chasiv Yar is "a Russian fake".

Source: Zelenskyy's evening address on 31 July

Quote: "There was a report from Commander-in-Chief Syrskyi. The line of contact, especially the Pokrovsk front, where our units are holding their positions. Pokrovsk and Dobropillia are where the most intense fighting is happening. It's important that our warriors are repelling Russian sabotage and reconnaissance groups, small groups that are constantly trying to break into the city, constantly trying to gain a foothold there. That is the Russian tactic and our response to it is the destruction of the occupiers.

There were Russian fakes today [31 July], as you have seen, [information about occupation] of Chasiv Yar is Russian disinformation. Ukrainian units are defending our positions and we are repelling every Russian attempt to advance in Donetsk, Sumy and Kharkiv oblasts."

Background: On 31 July, the Russian Defence Ministry claimed that Russian forces had captured the city of Chasiv Yar in Donetsk Oblast. The Khortytsia Operational Tactical Group refuted those claims.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!

