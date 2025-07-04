Air in Kyiv heavily polluted after Russian nighttime large-scale attack

Air pollution levels in Kyiv are high on the morning of Friday 4 July following a large-scale combined Russian attack overnight.

Source: Ministry of Environmental Protection and Natural Resources of Ukraine

Details: The reason for the deterioration in air quality is fires caused by Russia's large-scale attack on the night of 3-4 July.

Air pollution in Kyiv. Map: saveecobot.com

Until the situation stabilises, Kyiv residents are advised to avoid being outdoors if possible, not to ventilate rooms, to keep their fluid levels up, and, if they have an air purifier, to turn it up to maximum. People with respiratory and cardiovascular diseases should pay particular attention to this advice.

Background radiation levels in the city remain normal.

Background:

From 18:00 on 3 July, Russian forces attacked Ukraine with a record 550 aerial assets. Of them, 478 targets were destroyed, but there were strikes in eight locations and debris fell in 33 locations.

The main target of the Russian strike was the city of Kyiv. Medical reports indicate that 23 people were injured in the attack on the capital. Fourteen of them were taken to hospital. The others were treated at the scene or on an outpatient basis. Numerous fires broke out.

