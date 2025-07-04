All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Air in Kyiv heavily polluted after Russian nighttime large-scale attack

VALENTYNA ROMANENKOFriday, 4 July 2025, 09:31
Air in Kyiv heavily polluted after Russian nighttime large-scale attack
The air in Kyiv after the nighttime attack. Photo: Yurii Onyshchenko

Air pollution levels in Kyiv are high on the morning of Friday 4 July following a large-scale combined Russian attack overnight.

Source: Ministry of Environmental Protection and Natural Resources of Ukraine

Details: The reason for the deterioration in air quality is fires caused by Russia's large-scale attack on the night of 3-4 July.

Advertisement:
 
Air pollution in Kyiv. 
Map: saveecobot.com

Until the situation stabilises, Kyiv residents are advised to avoid being outdoors if possible, not to ventilate rooms, to keep their fluid levels up, and, if they have an air purifier, to turn it up to maximum. People with respiratory and cardiovascular diseases should pay particular attention to this advice.

Background radiation levels in the city remain normal.

Background:

  • From 18:00 on 3 July, Russian forces attacked Ukraine with a record 550 aerial assets. Of them, 478 targets were destroyed, but there were strikes in eight locations and debris fell in 33 locations.
  • The main target of the Russian strike was the city of Kyiv. Medical reports indicate that 23 people were injured in the attack on the capital. Fourteen of them were taken to hospital. The others were treated at the scene or  on an outpatient basis. Numerous fires broke out.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!

Kyiv
Advertisement:
Zelenskyy calls conversation with Trump most productive and announces agreements on air defence
UN secretary general condemns Russian strikes on Ukraine and warns of nuclear safety risk
Trump's favourite newspaper The New York Post calls for arming Kyiv
Ukraine attacks plant producing elements for Russian weapons in Chuvashia
Ukraine's commander-in-chief inspects Kharkiv Oblast amid threat of new offensives by Russia – photo
Trump pledges continued support for Ukraine after Zelenskyy call
All News
Kyiv
Nighttime missile and drone strike: fires break out in Kyiv, 23 people injured – photos
Railway infrastructure damaged in Kyiv as result of Russian attack
Threat of ballistic missile strike: explosions heard in Kyiv
RECENT NEWS
21:31
Russia attacks Kupiansk in Kharkiv Oblast with Grad MLRS and kamikaze drones, injuring one man – photos
21:05
Zelenskyy calls conversation with Trump most productive and announces agreements on air defence
19:01
UN secretary general condemns Russian strikes on Ukraine and warns of nuclear safety risk
18:35
Russia attacks Nikopol district with drones and artillery, injuring one woman and damaging houses – photos
18:04
Germany's Greens demand Chancellor Merz increase aid to Ukraine
17:43
Trump's favourite newspaper The New York Post calls for arming Kyiv
17:18
Ukraine signs agreements with US and Denmark on joint production of weapons and drones
17:07
BlackRock halts talks on investment fund for Ukraine after Trump's victory – Bloomberg
17:01
Russians attack Kherson Oblast, killing 70-year-old woman
16:45
Ukraine attacks plant producing elements for Russian weapons in Chuvashia
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: