Nighttime missile and drone strike: fires break out in Kyiv, 26 people injured – photos

Iryna BalachukFriday, 4 July 2025, 12:40
Nighttime missile and drone strike: fires break out in Kyiv, 26 people injured – photos
Firefighters extinguishing a fire. Photo: State Emergency Service of Ukraine

The number of people injured in a large-scale Russian missile and drone attack on the city of Kyiv on the night of 3-4 July has risen to 26.

Source: Kyiv Mayor Vitalii Klitschko; State Emergency Service of Ukraine

Quote from Klitschko: "As of now, 23 people are known to have been injured in the enemy attack on the capital. Fourteen of them have been hospitalised. The others have received treatment at the scene or on an outpatient basis."

Affected high-rise building
Photo: State Emergency Service of Ukraine

Details: The State Emergency Service wrote that a 10-year-old girl is among those injured.

 
Firefighter
Photo: State Emergency Service of Ukraine

The Russians attacked civilians and civilian infrastructure, damaging residential buildings as well as educational, medical and transport facilities.

 
Rescue worker reaching an apartment
Photo: State Emergency Service of Ukraine

The State Emergency Service and police officers continue working at the scenes.

 
Firefighter
Photo: State Emergency Service of Ukraine

Klitschko said five ambulances had been damaged during the attack while responding to calls from affected Kyiv residents.

 
Damaged ambulance
Photo: Klitschko on Telegram

Quote from Klitschko: "According to the information currently available, none of the medical workers were injured."

Updated: Around noon, the SES reported that work was continuing in two districts of the capital to extinguish fires and clear out the rubble of the damaged buildings following the Russian nighttime attack.

Quote from the SES: "Canine units and robotic and engineering equipment are working at the scenes of the strikes. In total, there are over 600 emergency workers and about 170 pieces of equipment. Information about casualties is being confirmed."

 
Photo: State Emergency Service of Ukraine
 
Photo: State Emergency Service of Ukraine

Background:

  • On the night of 3-4 July, Russian forces launched a large-scale strike on Kyiv with attack UAVs and ballistic missiles. Fires and damage to residential buildings have been reported in six of the city’s districts. Early reports indicate that 19 people have been injured.
  • Railway infrastructure was damaged in the nighttime Russian attack on Kyiv. Passenger train traffic has been partially restricted, with some services delayed by up to two hours.
  • Russian forces have attacked Ukraine with 550 drones and missiles since 18:00 on 3 July. Ukrainian air defence units successfully downed 478 aerial assets, but eight hits were recorded and debris fell in 33 locations. The city of Kyiv was the main target.

