Ukraine's air defence downs 478 aerial assets out of 550 launched by Russia

Iryna BalachukFriday, 4 July 2025, 08:17
Mobile fire group. Photo: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

Russian forces have attacked Ukraine with 550 drones and missiles since 18:00 on 3 July. Ukrainian air defence units have successfully downed 478 aerial assets, but eight hits have been recorded and debris has fallen in 33 locations.

Source: Ukraine's Air Force 

Details: The Russians launched 539 Shahed loitering munitions and decoy drones of various types (over 330 of them were Shahed drones), one Kh‑47M2 Kinzhal aero‑ballistic missile, six Iskander‑M/KN‑23 ballistic missiles and four Iskander‑K cruise missiles on Ukraine.

The city of Kyiv was the main target.

Quote: "Hits by enemy aerial assets were recorded at eight locations (nine missiles and 63 UAVs) and falling debris at 33 locations."

Details: The Air Force managed to down two Iskander‑K cruise missiles and 268 drones. Another 208 UAVs disappeared from radar or were suppressed by electronic warfare.

"Aircraft, anti-aircraft missile units, electronic warfare units, unmanned systems units and mobile fire groups from Ukraine's defence forces were involved in repelling the attack," the statement said.

