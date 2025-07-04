Ukraine's air defence downs 478 aerial assets out of 550 launched by Russia

Mobile fire group. Photo: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

Russian forces have attacked Ukraine with 550 drones and missiles since 18:00 on 3 July. Ukrainian air defence units have successfully downed 478 aerial assets, but eight hits have been recorded and debris has fallen in 33 locations.

Source: Ukraine's Air Force

Details: The Russians launched 539 Shahed loitering munitions and decoy drones of various types (over 330 of them were Shahed drones), one Kh‑47M2 Kinzhal aero‑ballistic missile, six Iskander‑M/KN‑23 ballistic missiles and four Iskander‑K cruise missiles on Ukraine.

Advertisement:

The city of Kyiv was the main target.

Quote: "Hits by enemy aerial assets were recorded at eight locations (nine missiles and 63 UAVs) and falling debris at 33 locations."

Details: The Air Force managed to down two Iskander‑K cruise missiles and 268 drones. Another 208 UAVs disappeared from radar or were suppressed by electronic warfare.

"Aircraft, anti-aircraft missile units, electronic warfare units, unmanned systems units and mobile fire groups from Ukraine's defence forces were involved in repelling the attack," the statement said.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!