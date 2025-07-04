All Sections
Nash Format publishers hit by Russian strike on Kyiv – photos

Vira ShurmakevychFriday, 4 July 2025, 13:39
Nash Format publishers hit by Russian strike on Kyiv – photos
Photo: Nash Format on Facebook

A warehouse belonging to the publishing house and online shop Nash Format was damaged in a Russian attack on the city of Kyiv on 4 July.

Source: PEN Ukraine; Nash Format on Facebook

Details: The facade of the building was significantly damaged by the blast wave and debris – all of the windows shattered, the ceiling was damaged, part of the walls collapsed, and the interior of the warehouse and an office was destroyed.

Photo: nash Format on Facebook

In addition, many books were damaged during the attack and subsequent firefighting.

 
Photo: nash Format on Facebook

"But the most important thing is that no one was injured and everyone is alive. We can replace the iron and concrete, we can reprint the books," Nash Format noted.

The publishers also emphasised that the shipping of orders has been temporarily suspended because everyone in the team is working on getting operations going again.

 
Photo: nash Format on Facebook

Nash Format’s message concludes: "The website and the online shop’s call centre are up and running, and we are here to answer any questions about orders. We plan to resume shipping next week. Thank you to all our readers for your understanding."

Background: 

  • A warehouse and office belonging to Ukrainskyi Priorytet (Ukrainian Priority), another publisher, were completely destroyed in a Russian attack that took place on the night of 16-17 June. 
  • On 23 May 2024, the Russians hit the Faktor-Druk printing house in Kharkiv. Fifty thousand books were burned, seven people were killed and 22 employees injured. In addition to Vivat books, Factor-Druk produced books for KSD, Ranok, Folio, Svichado, Zelenyi Pes and other publishers.
  • Operations at the Factor-Druk printing house restarted in September 2024. Six months later, in March, its premises were renovated with assistance from American businessman and billionaire philanthropist Howard Buffett. 

