Zelenskyy: Ukraine and US firms sign deal for joint drone production
Ukraine has signed an agreement with several American companies on the joint production of drones, in particular interceptor drones.
Source: President Volodymyr Zelenskyy during his visit to Denmark, as reported by European Pravda
Details: Zelenskyy noted that in the morning during his visit to Denmark, a document was signed on the joint production of drones with American companies.
Quote from Zelenskyy: "This is co-production between Ukraine and the USA; it will involve several companies. We are focusing primarily on drones of various types. But what is most important: this year – hundreds of thousands [drones will be produced]; next year – [their number] will increase," Zelenskyy said.
"The main component is interceptor drones, which have already proven themselves in Ukraine – we have tested drones of several companies. Now we have eventually signed a serious product, a serious contract. We are very much counting on the downing of the Shahed [drones - ed.] in large numbers," he added.
Zelenskyy noted that there is also an agreement on access to these technologies by some Ukrainian manufacturers.
In a subsequent post on X (Twitter), Zelenskyy detailed that it was particularly about the American company Swift Beat. It also specifies the types of drones that will be produced as part of the cooperation – interceptor drones to shoot down enemy UAVs and missiles, quadcopters to conduct reconnaissance and adjust fire, as well as attack UAVs for damage in the deep rear.
Background:
- On 30 June 2025, Denmark’s defence minister announced that production of Ukrainian-designed weapons could begin in Denmark by autumn 2025.
- German media outlets reported that Germany is funding the production of Ukrainian UAVs used to strike targets in Russia.
