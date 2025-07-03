All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Zelenskyy: Ukraine and US firms sign deal for joint drone production

Mariya Yemets, Alona MazurenkoThursday, 3 July 2025, 15:24
Zelenskyy: Ukraine and US firms sign deal for joint drone production
Zelenskyy. Photo: Office of the President of Ukrain

Ukraine has signed an agreement with several American companies on the joint production of drones, in particular interceptor drones.

Source: President Volodymyr Zelenskyy during his visit to Denmark, as reported by European Pravda 

Details: Zelenskyy noted that in the morning during his visit to Denmark, a document was signed on the joint production of drones with American companies.

Advertisement:

Quote from Zelenskyy: "This is co-production between Ukraine and the USA; it will involve several companies. We are focusing primarily on drones of various types. But what is most important: this year – hundreds of thousands [drones will be produced]; next year – [their number] will increase," Zelenskyy said.

"The main component is interceptor drones, which have already proven themselves in Ukraine  – we have tested drones of several companies. Now we have eventually signed a serious product, a serious contract. We are very much counting on the downing of the Shahed [drones - ed.] in large numbers," he added.

Zelenskyy noted that there is also an agreement on access to these technologies by some Ukrainian manufacturers.

In a subsequent post on X (Twitter), Zelenskyy detailed that it was particularly about the American company Swift Beat. It also specifies the types of drones that will be produced as part of the cooperation – interceptor drones to shoot down enemy UAVs and missiles, quadcopters to conduct reconnaissance and adjust fire, as well as attack UAVs for damage in the deep rear.

Background:

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!

dronesUSAUkraineproduction
Advertisement:
Russian drone strike hits military enlistment office in Kremenchuk
Ukrainian drone attacks cause chaos at Russian airports, 120 drones claimed downed – photo
Armenia denies Ukrainian claims of Russian military build-up
Russia attacks Ukraine with 157 drones and 4 missiles, striking 19 sites
Firefighters tackle aftermath of Russian drone attack on Kyiv Oblast – photos
Zelenskyy calls conversation with Trump most productive and announces agreements on air defence
All News
drones
Russian drone attack on Poltava: enlistment office ablaze, 2 killed, 11 injured – photos, video
Russians attack medical facility in Kherson, damaging a building and ambulances – photos
Poltava under Russian UAV attack: explosions heard in city
RECENT NEWS
13:31
Zelenskyy: Most Ukrainians exchanged in June had been in Russian captivity since 2022 – video
13:12
Russia ordered to pay US$2m to Ukrainian MP's company for losses in Kherson Oblast
12:51
Bus carrying Ukrainians caught in accident in Hungary: children among injured
12:22
Emergency workers come under Russian fire in Kharkiv and Kherson – photo
11:17
Trump's envoy Kellogg praises call with Zelenskyy, highlights compassion in leadership
10:55
Russian drone strike hits military enlistment office in Kremenchuk
10:31
Ukraine to sign energy supply deals with Europe before heating season
10:15
Russian drone attack kills child, injures another one in Kharkiv Oblast
09:40
Ukrainian drone attacks cause chaos at Russian airports, 120 drones claimed downed – photo
09:02
Russians kill five and injure ten civilians in Donetsk and Kherson oblasts
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: